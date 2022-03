It was quite a busy week for the Toronto Maple Leafs last week as they had themselves a four-game week for the first time since the second week of December when they went 2-2-0 in those four games. They opened the week on Monday with a visit to Montreal to play the Canadiens for the first time since the home-opener and I don’t think I should go into much detail about that game because it was arguably their worst game of the season. Goaltending was a mess, the defense was a mess, the offense had their chances of course, but couldn’t capitalize on any of them as they fell 5-2.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO