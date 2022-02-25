Olympics-Beijing 2022 Olympics organiser reports zero new COVID cases on Feb 24

Australia's response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been hailed as 'gold standard' by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The US billionaire who has dedicated billions of dollars to vaccine research, has been warning for months of a new pandemic looming on the horizon. He warned the annual Munich Security Conference last...
China has reacted angrily to calls by Japan’s influential former prime minister, Shinzo Abe, for Tokyo to consider hosting US nuclear weapons in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and rising concern over Chinese aggression towards Taiwan. Abe, who presided over record defence budgets before resigning in...
Among the Russian sanctions drawn up by Western governments is a pledge to “hunt down” and seize the prized possessions of Russian billionaires—their yachts, mansions, and other property purchased through dirty money. But one of those categories is a moving target, and the target is certainly on...
MOSCOW, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Russia is ready to work closely with all constructive forces for the resolution of the Ukrainian crisis in the interests of peace and stability, the Interfax news agency quoted Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on Saturday. Lavrov made the comments in a phone...
Russia has said it will temporarily block foreign companies from exiting investments in the country. BP, Shell and other major companies have said they'll cut ties to Russia over the war in Ukraine. Russia's ban adds to the difficulties for foreign investors, who are scrambling to work out what effect...
"Our preparations include a possible suspension of Maersk bookings to and from Russia on ocean and inland," Marsek said in a statement. The shipping giant said it was "keeping a close eye" on developments regarding Russia's actions. The U.S., European Union, Canada and Britain have all announced sanctions targeting Moscow...
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates campaigned hard for a seat on the U.N. Security Council in the country’s international push to highlight the 50-year anniversary of its formation. But it got more than it bargained for with Russia’s war on Ukraine. The...
MOSCOW, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Russia threatened Canada on Monday with retaliation if it failed to ensure the safety of its diplomats and complained over what it said were hostile protests outside its embassy in Ottawa and two other consulates. In a statement, Russia's foreign ministry said it had called...
The International Olympic Committee is recommending Russian and Belarusian athletes not be invited to any international competitions amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Olympic Committee's Executive Board made the recommendation on Monday, less than a week after Russia invaded Ukraine. The IOC said it doesn't want to "punish athletes for the decisions of their government if they are not actively participating in them" but is facing a dilemma that "cannot be solved" amid the war because "while athletes from Russia and Belarus would be able to continue to participate in sports events, many athletes from Ukraine are prevented from doing so because of the attack on their country."
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Former President Donald Trump previously called the COVID virus “kung flu” and speculated that it originated in a Chinese lab. But new research contradicts Trump’s...
March 1 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) said on Tuesday it has paused all product sales in Russia in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. "We are deeply concerned about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and stand with all of the people who are suffering as a result of the violence," Apple said in a statement. "We are supporting humanitarian efforts, providing aid for the unfolding refugee crisis, and doing all we can to support our teams in the region."
