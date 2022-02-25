ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Suns' Aaron Holiday: Encouraging performance Thursday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Holiday recorded 12 points (5-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt), two rebounds, five assists and one steal across 25 minutes during...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant, Nets hit with brutal Ben Simmons injury update

While there were expectations that Ben Simmons could play for the Brooklyn Nets soon, that doesn’t seem to be the case now. After the Nets pulled the trigger to trade James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons for a slew of players and picks, many thought it won’t be long for the Aussie playmaker to suit up for the team. After all, he is relatively healthy and only didn’t play because he chose not to after demanding for a trade from the Sixers.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Everybody made the same joke about DeAndre Jordan getting waived by Lakers

DeAndre Jordan is officially no longer with the Los Angeles Lakers, and Twitter thinks that they know what exactly the final straw was. The Lakers released the former All-NBA center Jordan on Monday with a plan to use his roster spot to sign veteran guard DJ Augustin, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. The move comes one day after the Lakers got blown out at home by the New Orleans Pelicans.
NBA
NESN

Suns' Aaron Holiday Questionable Sunday vs. Utah Jazz

According to NBA.com’s Official Injury Report, Phoenix Suns point guard Aaron Holiday is questionable for Sunday’s matchup against the Utah Jazz with soreness in his right ankle. Holiday could be looking at a second straight game on the sidelines after the injury forced him to miss Phoenix’s last...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Holiday
Person
Cameron Payne
Person
Chris Paul
The Spun

Look: Ty Lue’s Comment About The Lakers Is Going Viral

Frank Vogel and the Los Angeles Lakers have often been criticized for their lack of strategy and preparation. Are the rumors true? Clippers coach Ty Lue appeared to confirm as much ahead of Friday night’s Clippers-Lakers game. “We didn’t even prepare for them,” Lue said regarding the Lakers. “We...
NBA
The Spun

CBS Sports Predicts Kirk Cousins Blockbuster Trade

Kirk Cousins has one year remaining on his current contract with the Minnesota Vikings and has been the subject of trade speculation the last few weeks. Even though Kevin O’Connell, Cousins’ new head coach Minnesota, has said publicly he anticipates coaching the three-time Pro Bowler, there are some analysts who are not convinced the Vikings will ultimately hang on to Cousins.
NFL
CBS Sports

Suns' Aaron Holiday: Not listed on injury report

Holiday (ankle) is not listed on the Suns' injury report ahead of Sunday's matchup with Utah, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports. Holiday sat out Friday's matchup against the Pelicans due to right ankle soreness and was initially listed questionable for Sunday. The point guard should have an increased role with Cameron Payne (wrist) and Chris Paul (thumb) both sidelined.
NBA
The Spun

Video: Dunk Of The Year In College Basketball On Sunday

Freshman UConn guard Jordan Hawkins punched home his entry for Dunk of the Year in college basketball this season. Driving down the lane in the first half of the Huskies’ game against Georgetown, Hawkins threw down a monster slam and drew the and-one. Jordan Hawkins’ poster gave UConn the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suns#Fg
Arizona Sports

Suns G Aaron Holiday active against Jazz after missing 1 game

Phoenix Suns guard Aaron Holiday is active for Sunday’s game against the Utah Jazz after missing one contest due to right ankle soreness. Holiday was ruled questionable on Saturday, and head coach Monty Williams told reporters “We’ll see” regarding his status on Sunday. The Suns acquired...
NBA
Yardbarker

Lakers great has bold suggestion for how to fix team

One Los Angeles Lakers legend has a suggestion for how to solve the team’s ongoing woes. Retired Lakers great Michael Cooper stated over the weekend on KABC in LA that the team should bring Magic Johnson back to their front office. “I think the biggest thing is bring Magic...
NBA
CBS Sports

Nets' Kyrie Irving: Eligible for home games March 7

Irving (not injury related) may be eligible to play in Brooklyn's home game against the Knicks on March 13 after New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Sunday that the plan is to remove the vaccination requirements starting Monday, March 7th. Adams hinted at the potential removal of the city's...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Dealing with sprained ankle

Vucevic is probable for Monday's matchup with Miami due to a sprained left ankle. Vucevic struggled offensively during Saturday's loss to Memphis, totaling 11 points (5-17 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds and one block across 31 minutes. He's expected to suit up despite the ankle injury, but he's shooting just 30.0 percent from the field during Chicago's first two games following the All-Star break, so fantasy expectations should likely remain tempered for the time being.
NBA
fantasypros.com

Will Barton has quiet performance after boom performance Thursday

Will Barton finished Saturday night's tilt with 13 points (4-11 FG, 3-8 3PT, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block to go along with one turnover in 30 minutes of action in the Nuggets' 115-110 win over the Kings. Fantasy Impact:. Barton didn't have an off...
NBA
HuskyMaven

Oops, Husky QB Target Jaden Rashada Loses All Recruiting Connections

Jaden Rashada is well known for his ability to scramble, but nothing quite like this. At 11:11 a.m. on Monday, the 6-foot-4, 185-pound quarterback from Pittsburg High School in Pittsburg, California, a talented kid with nearly 30 scholarship offers and someone who is considered the top recruit at his position nationally for 2023, sent out a perilous tweet.
PITTSBURG, CA
Tribune-Review

Deer Lakes is hottest team in its class

Outside of Quaker Valley and Montour, the top two seeds in the WPIAL Class 4A boys basketball playoffs, the hottest team in the classification coming into the postseason was Section 1 third-place finisher Deer Lakes. The Lancers disposed of Section 1-4A champ North Catholic and Section 3-3A co-champ Shady Side...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Capitals' Tom Wilson: Two goals not enough Monday

Wilson scored two goals -- one on the power play and one shorthanded -- on seven shots and added four hits in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs. Wilson erased the Maple Leafs' two-goal lead with his tallies, but the Capitals couldn't hang on long enough to force overtime. The 27-year-old continues to be a force in all situations -- he's up to 36 points this season, with seven on the power play and three more shorthanded. The winger has added 103 shots on net, 153 hits, 70 PIM and a plus-5 rating while consistently playing in a top-six role through 51 outings.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' David Perron: Two goals in Sunday's win

Perron scored two goals, one on the power play, in Sunday's 4-0 win over Chicago. He picked up the final two goals of the afternoon for the Blues, with the second somehow squeezing between Marc-Andre Fleury and the post early in the third period. Perron hasn't come close to matching the point-a-game pace he managed last season, but the 33-year-old has put together 11 goals and 27 points through 39 contests in 2021-22.
NHL
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Registers inefficient triple-double

Jokic closed Saturday's 115-110 win over the Kings with 18 points (6-16 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 11 assists and 10 rebounds across 34 minutes. Jokic surprisingly struggled shooting the ball Saturday, missing all five of his three-point attempts and going just 6-for-16 from the field overall. That didn't stop the reigning NBA MVP from making a big impact on the outcome, however, as he led Denver with 11 assists and 10 boards to finish with his third triple-double in February. Jokic leads all NBA players with 16 triple-doubles on the season.
NBA
CBS Sports

Capitals' John Carlson: Plucks three apples in loss

Carlson notched three assists, two shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs. Each of Carlson's assists came at a different strength. He helped out on Conor Sheary's even-strength goal in the first period, then also assisted on Tom Wilson's power-play and shorthanded tallies in the final two frames. This was a good finish to February for Carlson individually -- he racked up a goal and nine helpers in 10 games in the month. The 32-year-old has 43 points, 126 shots on net, 65 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating in 51 contests overall, putting him just one point shy of his output from last season. His three shorthanded assists represent a career high for one campaign.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy