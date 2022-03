Police say an Amsterdam man and a juvenile have been arrested in connection with a series of home invasions over several months. According to New York State Police 34-year-old Michael M. Flores of Amsterdam and a minor have been arrested for their alleged participation in armed robberies in the past year. Both are charged with Burglary in the 1st Degree, a Class B felony, for separate incidents that took place in the towns of Broadalbin and Hagaman.

AMSTERDAM, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO