Just days after the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL announced they had signed former NHLer Sean Avery, they let it be known he has been released. The hockey world became quite puzzled on Wednesday when the Solar Bears announced they had signed Avery to a Standard Player Contract. The 41-year-old was known throughout his 580-game career to be the most agitating forward in the league, but had plenty of skill as well. Far too often however he was known to cross the line, resulting in many former teammates in recent years saying they despise him.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO