The Lincoln Pius X boys hosted their own dunk competition Monday night. Well, maybe not exactly, but there were plenty of flushes to go around. No. 8 Pius X threw down six dunks in a 69-37 victory against Lincoln Southeast in an A-7 district semifinal victory at Pius X High School. Jack Hastreiter threw down three, his twin brother Sam slammed two and Brady Christiansen had one. And when the Thunderbolts weren’t making their own highlight reel on offense, they were anchoring down on defense well enough to make any defensive-minded coach smile.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 17 HOURS AGO