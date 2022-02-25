ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Aimaq powers Utah Valley to 67-52 victory over Seattle U

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0eOazhn700

Fardaws Aimaq recorded 19 points and 18 rebounds to lead Utah Valley to a 67-52 win over Seattle on Thursday night.

Justin Harmon added 17 points and six assists for the Wolverines (18-9, 9-6 Western Athletic Conference). Connor Harding added seven assists.

Darrion Trammell had 11 points to pace the Redhawks (21-8, 12-4). Riley Grigsby added 10 points. Kobe Williamson had nine rebounds.

The Wolverines evened the season series against the Redhawks. Seattle defeated Utah Valley 71-65 on Jan. 12.

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

———

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

Video: Dunk Of The Year In College Basketball On Sunday

Freshman UConn guard Jordan Hawkins punched home his entry for Dunk of the Year in college basketball this season. Driving down the lane in the first half of the Huskies’ game against Georgetown, Hawkins threw down a monster slam and drew the and-one. Jordan Hawkins’ poster gave UConn the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ABC News

Golden State Warriors 'did not maintain grit' in 19-point collapse vs. Dallas Mavericks

SAN FRANCISCO -- Heading into the fourth quarter of the Warriors' game against the Mavericks on Sunday night, all arrows pointed toward an easy Golden State victory. For three quarters, the Warriors' defense had been stifling. Their offense was in its classic free-flowing form. They built up a 21-point lead at one point and were up 19 heading into the fourth. But as soon as the final 12 minutes started ticking down, there was a complete momentum shift, and it led to the Warriors losing to Dallas 107-101.
NBA
ABC News

With four teams in top 16, Big Ten makes major move in latest NCAA women's basketball seeding reveal

The Big Ten made the biggest jump of any conference, now having four teams among the top 16, in the third and final NCAA women's basketball seeding reveal of the season. The NCAA women's committee released the reveal during halftime of Monday's Baylor-Iowa State game; it takes into account results through Sunday. Being in the top 16 is key in the women's tournament, as it allows teams to host early-round games.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
College Basketball
Seattle, WA
Basketball
Local
Washington Sports
Local
Washington College Basketball
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Basketball
Larry Brown Sports

Everybody made the same joke about DeAndre Jordan getting waived by Lakers

DeAndre Jordan is officially no longer with the Los Angeles Lakers, and Twitter thinks that they know what exactly the final straw was. The Lakers released the former All-NBA center Jordan on Monday with a plan to use his roster spot to sign veteran guard DJ Augustin, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. The move comes one day after the Lakers got blown out at home by the New Orleans Pelicans.
NBA
MyNorthwest.com

Trammell scores 16 to lead Seattle U over Dixie State 73-65

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) – Darrion Trammell had 16 points and seven assists as Seattle U defeated Dixie State 73-65 on Saturday night. Riley Grigsby had 11 points for Seattle (22-8, 13-4 Western Athletic Conference). Cameron Tyson and Emeka Udenyi added 10 points apiece. Cameron Gooden had 15 points...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utah Valley#Wolverines#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
HuskyMaven

Oops, Husky QB Target Jaden Rashada Loses All Recruiting Connections

Jaden Rashada is well known for his ability to scramble, but nothing quite like this. At 11:11 a.m. on Monday, the 6-foot-4, 185-pound quarterback from Pittsburg High School in Pittsburg, California, a talented kid with nearly 30 scholarship offers and someone who is considered the top recruit at his position nationally for 2023, sent out a perilous tweet.
PITTSBURG, CA
KEYT

Aimaq carries Utah Valley past California Baptist 63-54

OREM, Utah (AP) — Fardaws Aimaq had 20 points and 16 rebounds as Utah Valley topped California Baptist 63-54. Trey Farrer had 13 points and three assists for the Wolverines (19-9, 10-6 Western Athletic Conference). Taran Armstrong scored a season-high 22 points for the Lancers (15-14, 5-11).
BASKETBALL
The Spun

CBS Sports Predicts Blockbuster Carson Wentz Trade

CBS Sports has a pretty massive prediction for Carson Wentz this offseason. Cody Benjamin has Wentz going to the Washington Commanders as they desperately need stability at that position. Washington has started Taylor Heinicke the last two seasons and while he got the team to the playoffs in 2020, he’s...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC News

Agent: Kyler Murray 'absolutely' wants to be Arizona Cardinals' long-term QB, sent contract proposal to team

TEMPE, Ariz. -- The Kyler Murray-Arizona Cardinals saga took a very public turn Monday morning. Murray's agent, Erik Burkhardt, said in a statement Monday that the quarterback has sent a detailed contract proposal to the Cardinals. The statement noted that in order to consistently compete for championships, the franchise needs long-term stability, which Murray is offering.
NFL
ABC News

Sources: Philadelphia 76ers emerging as frontrunners to bring on DeAndre Jordan

The Philadelphia 76ers are emerging as frontrunners to acquire center DeAndre Jordan either as a waiver claim or a free agent signing, sources told ESPN on Monday. The Sixers have been aggressive in pursuit of a backup center since including Andre Drummond in the trade deadline deal to acquire James Harden from the Nets, sources said, and the Lakers' waiving of Jordan on Monday moves them closer to filling that roster hole.
NBA
ABC News

Art Briles tells Grambling he won't be Tigers' offensive coordinator

Art Briles informed Grambling Univeristy on Monday that he'll no longer be the school's offensive coordinator, saying in a statement obtained by ESPN that he did not want to be a "distraction" to the team. Briles' decision comes after the hire by first-year coach Hue Jackson was met with a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ABC News

ABC News

561K+
Followers
138K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy