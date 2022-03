Click here to read the full article. Elvis Costello and the Imposters will embark on a U.S. tour this August, joined on most of the dates by Nick Lowe, Costello’s original late ’70s/early ’80s producer and, of course, the man who knows the answer to the question “(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding.” Costello and Lowe last shared a touring bill in 1989. Lowe will appear on 11 of the 15 initially announced dates, backed by Los Straitjackets, the all-instrumental band that has joined him on other recordings and live shows in recent years. At two of the concerts,...

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO