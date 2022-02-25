ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prep Roundup: CBA girls fall in MACS state semifinal

By Fred Kelly
Midland Daily News
Midland Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZKvYD_0eOaxe4W00
Calvary Baptist's Caitlyn Dickerson dribbles down the court during a game against Rochester Hills Christian Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 at Calvary Baptist Academy. (Katy Kildee/Midland Daily News)

Calvary Baptist Academy’s Caitlyn Dickerson scored 21 points Thursday, but the rest of the team managed only nine points, as Bethany Christian of Troy knocked off the Kings 39-30 in a Michigan Association of Christian Schools girls’ basketball state semifinal.

With the scored tied at 4-4 after one quarter, Bethany outscored CBA 11-7 in the second to take a 15-11 edge into halftime, then outscored the Kings 7-6 in the third quarter and 17-13 in the fourth.

“We had an extremely slow start offensively tonight. Our defense was strong and kept them to only 15 points in the first half, but our shooting wasn't on target tonight,” said Calvary coach Sandra Herriage.

The Kings (10-8) will open district tournament play with a quarterfinal game against Saginaw Arts and Sciences Academy on Monday at Bay City All Saints.

COLEMAN GIRLS TAKE CRITICAL LOSS TO SACRED HEART

Coleman failed to score in double digits in any quarter Thursday, as Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart beat the Comets 41-27 in a key Mid-State Activities Conference girls’ basketball matchup.

The Irish led 12-4 after one quarter before Coleman cut the deficit to 18-13 at halftime. Sacred Heart had a 10-6 edge in the third quarter to make it 28-19, then outscored the Comets 13-8 in the fourth.

Katelyn Pnacek led Coleman with 14 points, 14 rebounds, and three steals, while Maddy Miller added eight points. No other CHS player scored more than two.

“Not the outcome that we wanted tonight. We did things tonight that we haven’t done all year,” admitted Coleman coach Nick Katzinger, whose Comets (15-4 overall, 13-2 MSAC) now trail first-place St. Charles by one game.

“We were hesitant to do the things that have made us successful. We had our chances to get back into the game, but Sacred Heart hit the big shots and we didn’t,” he added. “We are now scoreboard watching. If Sacred Heart can beat St. Charles on Monday, we share the conference (championship with St. Charles).”

DOW, MIDLAND, BCW SWIM AT VALLEY CHAMPIONSHIP PRELIMS

Dow High, Midland High, and Bay City Western competed Thursday at the Saginaw Valley League Championship preliminaries in boys’ swimming and diving, hosted by Saginaw Valley State University.

Following are Thursday’s top eight finishers – who will advance to Saturday’s championship heats -- in each event for the Chargers, Chemics, and Warriors:

200-YARD MEDLEY RELAY – 1. Dow (Eli Soderberg, Nic Courier, Thomas Bacigalupo, Harry Shuster) 1:40.36; 5. Midland (Mitchell McMath, Brenden Granzo, Trenton Smerdon, Lawrence Millward) 1:45.34; 6. Dow (Ryan Christensen, Alex Yeakle, Sarab Dhingra, Amar Dhingra) 1:48.98; 8. BCW (Wade Rozek, Dylan Berthiaume, Owen Baker, Kolby Gross) 1:55.44

200 FREESTYLE – 2. Bacigalupo (D) 1:48.38; 3. Noah Buist (D) 1:48.76; 6. Tyler Bacigalupo (D) 1:54.29; 7. Christensen (D) 1:56.57

200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – 2. Soderberg (D) 2:05.25; 4. Courier (D) 2:07.91; 6. Millward (M) 2:11.64

50 FREESTYLE – 4. Nathan Velez (D) 22.79; 6. Shuster (D) 22.98; 8. Jacob Hyde (M) 23.24

1-METER DIVING – 4. Rozek (B) 203.05; 8. Justin Darby (B) 178.70

100 BUTTERFLY – 2. Th. Bacigalupo (D) 54.85; 6. S. Dhingra (D) 56.55

100 FREESTYLE – 1. Velez (D) 49.29; 2. Buist (D) 49.55; 6. Logan Finney (D) 51.44; 7. Hyde (M) 51.63

500 FREESTYLE – 3. Ty. Bacigalupo (D) 5:11.14; 5. Eli Buist (D) 5:15.96; 7. Ben Frame (M) 5:22.85

200 FREESTYLE RELAY – 1. Dow (Velez, N. Buist, Finney, Shuster) 1:30.68; 3. Midland (Hyde, Millward, McMath, Smerdon) 1:33.01; 6. Dow (Courier, Thomas Van Heel, E. Buist, Ty. Bacigalupo) 1:36.89; 8. Midland (Frame, Antoine Gresset-Lasserre, Aiden Porritt, Henry Sabin) 1:44.49

100 BACKSTROKE – 2. Soderberg (D) 56.35; 4. Christensen (D) 58.82; 6. McMath (M) 59.64; 8. Millward (M) 1:00.79

100 BREASTSTROKE – 1. Granzo (M) 1:02.95; 2. Courier (D) 1:03.02; 6. Stanton Millward (M) 1:05.98; 8. Yeakle (D) 1:09.54

400 FREESTYLE RELAY – 1. Dow (Th. Bacigalupo, Ty. Bacigalupo, N. Buist, Velez) 3:22.22; 4. Dow (Christensen, E. Buist, Finney, Soderberg) 3:29.82; 6. BCW (Rozek, Baker, Berthiaume, Gross) 3:40.26; 8. Midland (Frame, S. Millward, Porritt, Granzo) 3:48.60

BCW GIRLS BEAT OGEMAW

Bay City Western jumped out to an early lead and went on to beat Ogemaw Heights 52-36 in nonleague girls’ basketball Thursday.

The Warriors led 36-14 at halftime and cruised from there.

Chloe Wittbrodt led BCW with 14 points and six steals, while Brooke Swartz had nine points, seven rebounds, three assists, and three steals, and Paige Humerickhouse added eight points.

The Warriors (9-11) will face host Bay City Central in a district quarterfinal on Monday.

CBA BOYS FALL TO NEW STANDARD

New Standard Academy finished strong Thursday to beat Calvary Baptist Academy 76-50 in boys’ basketball.

With the scored tied at 20-20 after one quarter, New Standard outscored CBA 13-6 in the second to take a 33-26 lead into halftime, then had a 20-18 edge in the third quarter to make it 53-44 before outscoring the Kings 23-6 in the fourth to pull away.

“We came out with great energy and shot the ball really well in the first quarter. The second quarter was a struggle to hit shots, but our defense kept the game close,” said Calvary coach Joel Small. “We were able to hit shots coming out of halftime, but we ran out of steam in the fourth. New Standard plays a fast-paced, up-and-down style. It was a fun game, and it gave us a chance to get out and run. We just ran out of energy in the fourth quarter.”

Eric Grabill led the Kings with 26 points, four assists, and four blocks, while Dyllon Ouderkirk had 12 points, Brendan Warren had six rebounds, and Charley Tomko added five boards.

Calvary (3-13) will head to North Huron on Tuesday.

Midland Daily News

Prep scoring leaders (through March 1)

(Minimum 8.0 ppg average, minimum 14 games played)   GIRLS Name, School                                       Points            Games           Average Katelyn Pnaeck, Coleman                       380                  20                   19.0 Caitlyn Dickerson, CBA                         360                 19                    18.9 Alexa Kolnitys, Dow                              369                 20                    18.5
MIDLAND, MI
Midland Daily News

Irony aplenty as Freeland grad Bohn's Mustangs take on 19-0 Falcons

Back in 1982, a teenager by the name of Mitch Bohn helped Freeland's boys' basketball team finish with an unblemished 20-0 regular-season record. Forty years later, the only thing standing between the Falcons and another perfect record is a team coached by none other than one Mitch Bohn. Ah, the irony. ... Or perhaps it's merely coincidence. Whatever the case, Tuesday's 7:30 p.m. matchup between the Falcons and Bohn's Meridian Mustangs at Freeland's gym is one heck of an intriguing showdown.
FREELAND, MI
Midland Daily News

Coleman girls claim 1st championship in 28 years

No one was rooting harder for Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart on Monday night than Coleman's girls' basketball team. And, while they're typically rivals on the field of play, the Irish did the Comets a huge favor this time around, knocking off St. Charles 48-46 to give Coleman a share of the Mid-State Activities Conference championship - the Comets' first conference title since 1994 and only the second in program history.
COLEMAN, MI
Midland Daily News

Meet your local state-qualifying wrestlers

AIDAN WARDELL, DOW HIGH SENIOR *Qualified for Division 1 state final at 189 pounds Career Highlights: Three-time regional and state qualifier; finished third in state at 189 pounds in 2021, seventh in state at 171 pounds in 2020; Saginaw Valley League individual champion, SVL Wrestler of the Year, and regional champion in 2022
WWE
Midland Daily News

NU Roundup: Women's hoops wins regular-season finale, men lose

Northwood defeated visiting Wisconsin Parkside 96-91 in GLIAC women's basketball on Saturday to conclude the regular season at 18-9 overall and 12-8 in the conference, while the Rangers fall to 15-14, 12-8. The Timberwolves will head to Michigan Tech to face the Huskies in a GLIAC Tournament quarterfinal on Wednesday at a time to be determined.
BASKETBALL
Midland Daily News

Midland Daily News

Midland, MI
Midland Daily News' website, OurMidland.com, offers community news, wire reports, business, sports and entertainment.

