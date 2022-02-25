ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Chara sets record for games played by defenseman

By Sean O'Leary
theScore
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Islanders veteran Zdeno Chara broke the NHL record Thursday for games played by a defenseman when his side fell to the San Jose Sharks 4-3 in a shootout. Chara also tied Mark Recchi for seventh on the games played list...

www.thescore.com

