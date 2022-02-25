ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Oscar-nominated MASH actor Sally Kellerman dies at 84

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ys6k1_0eOavj8300

Sally Kellerman, the Oscar and Emmy nominated actor who played Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan in director Robert Altman’s 1970 film MASH, has died aged 84.

Kellerman died of heart failure at her home in the Woodland Hills section of Los Angeles on Thursday, according to her manager and publicist Alan Eichler.

The US actress enjoyed a career spanning more than 60 years in film and television.

This isn't a hospital, this is an insane asylum!

She was a regular in Altman’s films, appearing in 1970’s Brewster McCloud, 1992’s The Player and 1994’s Ready to Wear.

Perhaps her most famous role was Major Houlihan, a straitlaced, by-the-book army nurse who is tormented by rowdy doctors during the Korean War in the army comedy film MASH.

In the film’s key scene, and its peak moment of misogyny, a tent where Houlihan is showering is pulled open and she is exposed to an audience of cheering men.

“This isn’t a hospital, this is an insane asylum!” she screams at her commanding officer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Js8Zu_0eOavj8300
Ben Johnson, centre, best supporting actor, with Richard Harris and Sally Kellerman at the 1971 Academy Awards (AP) (AP)

Kellerman said Altman brought out the best in her.

The film was nominated for five Academy Awards, but her best supporting actress was its only acting nod despite a cast that included Duvall, Donald Sutherland and Elliot Gould.

The movie would be turned into a TV series that lasted 11 seasons, with Loretta Swit in Kellerman’s role.

Kellerman was born in 1937 in Long Beach, California, the daughter of a piano teacher and an oil executive, moving to Los Angeles as a child and attending Hollywood High School.

She took an acting class at Los Angeles City College and appeared in a stage production of “Look Back in Anger” with classmate Jack Nicholson and several other future stars.

She worked mostly in television early in her career, with a lead role in 1962’s Cheyenne and guest appearances on The Twilight Zone, The Outer Limits, The Alfred Hitchcock Hour and Bonanza.

Her appearance in the original Star Trek pilot as Dr Elizabeth Dehner won her cult status among fans.

She would continue working into her 80s, with several acclaimed television performances in her final years.

In 2014 she was nominated for an Emmy for her recurring role on The Young and the Restless.

Kellerman was married to television producer Rick Edelstein from 1970 to 1972 and to movie producer Jonathan D Krane from 1980 until his death in 2016.

She is survived by her son Jack and daughter Claire.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
newschain

War veteran feels ‘sense of duty’ to help deliver medical supplies to Poland

A war veteran, who says he feels “a sense of duty” to “do something” for Ukraine, is planning to travel to Poland to deliver medical supplies. Matt Simmons, 42, from Emsworth, Hampshire, set up the organisation Ems4Afghans last year in response to the Taliban taking control of Afghanistan, which is now being relaunched as the community interest company Bridge to Unity to offer support to multiple causes.
CHARITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Woodland Hills, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Radar Online.com

Beyonce and Jay-Z Run Into Sasha Obama During Hollywood Date Night

Talk about a small world. Singer Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z had a wild date night in LA over the weekend. The A-list power couple were seen settling down and drinking wine at Hollywood hot spot Mother Wolf. Former U.S. President Barack Obama's 20-year-old daughter Sasha Obama was also dining...
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Selena Gomez Fell Over on the SAGs Red Carpet and Then Iconically Presented Barefoot

In case you missed it, Selena Gomez looked completely incredible for her first red carpet appearance of 2022, stepping out at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in a black column gown by Oscar de La Renta, a massive diamond necklace, and a pair of chic heels—which, apparently, broke and caused Sel to take a slight fall mid-way through the red carpet.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Samuel L Jackson says the Academy should give Spider-Man: No Way Home an Oscar

Samuel L Jackson has said Spider-Man: No Way Home deserves an Oscar award.The actor has again defended Marvel films against criticism that they do not count as cinema. In October 2019, Martin Scorsese attracted backlash after stating that Marvel films are “not cinema”. Francis Ford Coppola later doubled-down on the filmmaker’s remarks, calling superhero movies “despicable”.Jackson – who has made 10 appearances as Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – opened up about his thoughts on the attitude toward superhero films in an interview with The Sunday Times.“All movies are valid,” Jackson said. “Some go to the cinema...
MOVIES
AOL Corp

Salma Hayek stranded on SAG Awards stage because Michael Keaton was in the bathroom

There was an awkward moment at the SAG Awards on Sunday when Michael Keaton won, but he wasn’t in the room. Keaton scored the award for Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for his role in Dopesick. After announcing his name, presenter Salma Hayek was left just looking around. After several seconds, Hayek started getting self-conscious.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sally Kellerman
Person
Alfred Hitchcock
Person
Loretta Swit
Person
Jack Nicholson
Person
Donald Sutherland
Person
Robert Altman
Footwear News

Marsai Martin Is Wrapped in a Bow in Strapless Gown and Platforms at 2022 NAACP Image Awards

Click here to read the full article. Marsai Martin was wrapped in a bow for the 2022 NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles. The “Blackish” star posed for the awards in a custom Dolce & Gabbana gown. The blush pink number featured a strapless lace minidress silhouette. It was complete with a dramatic silky draped single shoulder, as well as a coordinating skirt knotted in the center like a bow. Martin’s outfit was finished with a set of sparkling Kallati drop earrings. How it started v How it’s going #NAACPImageAwards @dolcegabbana pic.twitter.com/Zbv79fOZM0 — Marsai Martin (@marsaimartin) February 27, 2022 When it came to...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Takes a Risk in Plunging, Strapless Gown and Hidden Sky-High Boots at 2022 SAG Awards

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga popped on the red carpet at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night in California. The “House of Gucci” star is nominated for her work in the drama film, both for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role and Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture trophies. The Academy Award-winning actress arrived in a sharp white Armani gown, which folded out with two triangular accents to create a plunging neckline. A sparkling structured bustier created a strapless silhouette. Gaga’s ensemble was complete with a flowing...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

George Strait Remembers One of His Early Performances in Throwback Video

Over the years and the decades, George Strait has had a lot of great performances, specifically at the Houston Rodeo. The thing about the King of Country is that he doesn’t forget where he picked up his Excalibur. Strait’s performances at the Houston Rodeo are some of his most iconic and important of his career. Ahead of this year’s performance and appearance at the event, the singer posted a throwback.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Academy Awards#Hollywood High School#Los Angeles City College#Bonanza
CinemaBlend

A Price Is Right Contestant Didn't Know How To Leave The Stage, And It's Painfully Relatable To Watch

For a lot of people out there, appearing on a daytime game show with the possibility of taking home some spending money is a nice and feasibly attainable dream, considering how many game shows are out there airing on a daily basis. Of course, more game show contestants overall means more opportunities for such hopefuls to suffer cringe-heavy experiences in full view of millions of viewers at home, on top of everyone in the studio audience. And while such embarrassment often comes in the form of a brazenly wrong guess (or even two of them) on Wheel of Fortune or telling an awful anecdote on Jeopardy!, sometimes it just involves the act of walking from one place to the other, as one Price Is Right contestant learned the hard way.
TV SHOWS
HollywoodLife

Michael Keaton Breaks Down In Tears Remembering His Nephew Who Died From Overdose In SAG Speech

Michael Keaton accepted the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor and remembered his late nephew in an emotional speech. One might think former Batman Michael Keaton might not have much in common with a doctor prescribing OxyContin in a small coal-mining town. But his gripping portrayal of that very character, in Hulu’s gripping series Dopesick, couldn’t feel more real, and just won the actor, 70, a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor. After accepting the award from Salma Hayek, Michael broke down in tears remembering his late nephew in an emotional acceptance speech.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Brian Dietzen Says Jimmy and Kasie Will ‘Physically Deteriorate’ in Intense Episode 13

You better believe Monday night’s NCIS episode will be one for the books. For many reasons. But one of them involves Jimmy and Kasie. See, both characters are going to be shut off from people due to a biotoxin. They get to spend time closed off while trying to fix the problem. But they are going to “physically deteriorate” unless a solution is found.
TV SERIES
Esquire

My Aging Husband

I have a man in my house, and he’s been aging for a long time now—I want to say 50-odd years. In my understanding, this aging process was supposed to refine all of his flavors, making him more robust yet more patient, more tenacious yet more caring. And while I have observed a notable uptick in tenderness and affection, I was under the impression, based on the novels I’ve read and the movies I’ve seen, that he’d become increasingly independent and bold and courageous over time.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CBS Miami

Hollywood Family Mourning Loss Of Two Children & Father

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – A devastating loss for Anne Marie Dolce. Her 2-year-old son Tyler, 5-year-old daughter Emmie and husband Wes all drowned Thursday while playing in the pool together as they often did. “They were all full of love, that’s the only word I can use to describe is love,” Anne said. Anne clings to memories of her children, beaming while remembering how Tyler liked to dance and play. “Very active, very playful. He liked to run around.  He thought he was some sort of super hero.  He was my super hero,” she said. Clutching Emmie’s purse, she said Emmie loved her unicorn purse, art...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
121K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy