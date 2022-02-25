ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Wallabies selection rules tweaked to broaden overseas players' eligibility

The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18tsaO_0eOauL2600
Samu Kerevi is one of a number of Japan-based players who are hoping to be selected for the Wallabies’ Test series with England in July.

Rugby Australia has changed its overseas selection policy for national teams which could see some stars miss out on next year’s Rugby World Cup. While they have wound back the minimum number of Test caps to 30 and years’ service to five, they have also restricted the amount of overseas-based players to just three.

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie will also be able to select an eligible player that currently plays overseas but has contractually committed to playing for an Australian-based franchise for the following year.

Previously, the “Giteau Law”, named so after it paved the way for France-based Matt Giteau to play in the 2015 Rugby World Cup, required 60 Tests and seven years’ service to Australian rugby for a player to be eligible for the Wallabies while based outside Australia.

In the last two years, Rennie was given several “exemptions” due to Covid-19 with selections swelling on last year’s Spring tour.

Rugby Australia boss Andy Marinos said the amendments, which also apply to the Wallaroos and sevens teams, would help Australia compete internationally while maintaining the strength of the local league.

“The updated policy follows extensive consideration and consultation, to ensure we could find the right balance between the importance of selecting players within our domestic competition structures,” Marinos said.

“It also allows the selection of overseas players as an exception, rather than a rule and only if that player has made a significant contribution to the game in Australia. Rugby is a global sport and we recognise the challenging environment we operate within where we realise we cannot keep all players on our shores.

“This policy shows we will continue to prioritise the players that are playing in Australia. These will be the first group of players considered for international selection before further consideration is given to any players playing abroad.”

With rich competitions in Japan, France and England luring Australians, Marinos said the amended policy was backed by the national coaches and high-performance teams who wanted to reward players who played domestically.

Rennie is likely to bring in three stars for the three-Test series against England in July, with Japan-based players Samu Kerevi, Quade Cooper, Marika Koroibete and Rory Arnold the frontrunners. The next World Cup is in France in 2023.

RA has also announced former Australian Institute of Sport chief executive Peter Conde as the new chief performance officer. It was also confirmed Brumbies backrower Pete Samu has committed to Australia until the end of 2023.

