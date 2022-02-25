Columbus man charged in death of local Somali leader Imam Mohamed Hassan Adam
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man was charged Thursday in connection with the December death of Imam Mohamed Hassan Adam.
John Wesley Wooden, Jr., 46, is accused of shooting and killing the 48-year-old local Somali community leader on or about Dec. 22, according to records from the Franklin County Municipal Court.Columbus police investigating discovery of possible human remains
According to a report from Franklin County Coroner Dr. Anahi Ortiz’s office, Adam died after being shot multiple times.
During a news conference Friday, police said it appears at some point Wooden and Adam were involved in a business transaction, but they wouldn’t elaborate any details.
According to police, after identifying Wooden as a suspect in Adam’s death, they issued a search warrant for Wooden’s residence, where a gun was found that was a ballistic match in Adam’s case.
Adam was originally reported missing Dec. 22 and his body was found inside a van off Joyce and Windsor avenues Dec. 24.
Wooden, who was arrested on Feb. 18, is also facing federal charges for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
