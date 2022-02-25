ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson hopefuls seek reelection as candidate filing resumes

By By Brie Handgraaf
The Wilson Times
 4 days ago
Candidate filing resumed Thursday, bringing Wilson City Council and Wilson County Board of Commissioners candidates to the county Board of Elections' 112 Douglas St. administrative office in downtown Wilson.

After months of uncertainty, candidate filing resumed Thursday, and four Wilson elected officials filed for reelection by early afternoon.

District 7 Wilson County Commissioner Bill Blackman and District 5 Wilson City Councilman Donald Evans both submitted their paperwork shortly after the county Board of Elections office opened Thursday morning. District 6 Councilman Logan Liles and District 2 Commissioner Sherry Lucas also filed Thursday morning.

N.C. Supreme Court justices halted candidate filing in December and pushed the primary from March to May to accommodate legal challenges to the district maps. Earlier this month, state elections officials said filing would resume at 8 a.m. Thursday and close at noon on Friday, March 4.

Some local candidates filed for office before filling was halted in December, but Wilson City Council hopefuls weren’t slated to start filing until January. The election for council districts 3, 5, 6 and 7 was originally planned for last November, but but the race was postponed due to delays in census results needed to redraw city voting districts.

In addition to the council and all county commissioner seats, filing is open for Wilson County sheriff, Wilson County clerk of court, N.C. House District 24, N.C. Senate District 4 and North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District.

Filing for soil and water board supervisors will run from June 13 to July 1. Residents can file for school board seats in districts 1, 3, 5 and 7 from July 1-15. These races will be on the November ballot.

Before filing stopped in December, the following candidates filed:

Republican Beth Freshwater-Smith filed for a seat on the N.C. Court of Appeals, while Democrat William D. Wolfe is running for a Superior Court judgeship.

District Attorney Robert Evans, a Democrat from Rocky Mount, currently faces Wilson Republican Jeffrey A. Marsigli in the district attorney race.

Buck Newton, a Republican former state senator, is seeking the N.C. Senate’s District 4 seat and will face Republican Joe Democko in the May primary. Democrat Raymond E. Smith Jr. filed for the same seat.

Rep. Linda Cooper-Suggs filed to keep N.C. House District 24 for the Democrats, but Wilson Republicans Ken Fontenot and Mick Rankin also are vying for the seat. In late January, Rankin dropped out of the race, citing medical issues.

Wilson County Commissioners Leslie T. Atkinson in District 1, Roger Lucas in District 4, Rob Boyette in District 5 and Chris Hill in District 6 filed for reelection.

Sheriff Calvin Woodard and Clerk of Superior Court Caroline Quinn are running to retain their respective positions as well.

The Wilson Times

The Wilson Times celebrated its 100th anniversary Feb. 18, 1996, with a gala celebration and open house. From humble beginnings in a building on an alley behind the county courthouse, the Times had overcome competitors and become one of the few surviving family-owned daily newspapers in North Carolina.

