Last-place Devils jump on Penguins early in 6-1 win

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jesper Bratt scored twice in the first six minutes, rookie Nico Daws made...

Related
NHL launching faceoff probability stat with AWS technology

The NHL is launching a faceoff probability stat that uses 10 years of data to determine the likelihood of each player in the circle winning the draw. The league and Amazon Web Services are set to unveil the new feature Tuesday. It will debut on Sportsnet in Canada this week and on ESPN and Turner in the U.S. later in March. The probabilities are based on the players involved, location of the faceoff and situation in the game. It may be just the start of this kind of machine-learning technology in hockey with potential implications for gambling and more.
NHL
DeBrusk’s hat trick sends streaking Bruins past Kings 7-0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jake DeBrusk got his first career hat trick early in his first four-point game, and Patrice Bergeron added a goal and two assists in the Boston Bruins’ 7-0 rout of the Los Angeles Kings. Erik Haula scored two goals and Jeremy Swayman made 34 saves in his fifth career shutout for the Bruins. Their fifth straight victory matched their longest winning streak of the season. DeBrusk scored his three goals in the first 21 minutes, and Bruins fans littered the LA ice with hats. Taylor Hall also scored as Boston snapped a five-game winning streak by the previously streaking Kings. LA lost in regulation for only the second time in 13 games.
NHL
Hughes bests older brother as Devils rout Canucks 7-2

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jack Hughes had a goal and an assist to win a showdown with his older brother, and the New Jersey Devils routed the Vancouver Canucks 7-2. Nico Daws made 36 saves and the Devils scored three times in each of the first two periods, chasing goaltender Jaroslav Halak with six goals on 14 shots. Yegor Sharangovich, Dawson Mercer, Jesper Boqvist, Ryan Graves, Jesper Bratt and Dougie Hamilton also scored for the Devils, who put up seven goals for the third time in seven games. Nico Hischer had two assists. Quinn Hughes, a defenseman for the Canucks, was held off the scoresheet. Vasily Podkolzin and Tanner Pearson scored for Vancouver. The Devils have a 12-game winning streak against Vancouver dating to the 2014-15 season.
NHL
Maple Leafs hand Capitals sixth consecutive home loss 5-3

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rasmus Sandin scored the go-ahead goal with 3:23 left, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Capitals 5-3, handing Washington a sixth consecutive home loss and third overall. The Capitals bounced back after falling behind less than three minutes in, and dug out of a 3-1 hole to tie it in the third period on Tom Wilson’s second goal of the game. Vitek Vanecek stopped the first 16 shots he faced in relief of Ilya Samsonov, but couldn’t make a save on Sandin’s shot after young defenseman Martin Fehervary was stripped of the puck in the corner. Pierre Engvall added an empty-netter with 1:01 left to seal Washington’s 10th loss in its past 13 home games.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Jesper Bratt
Evgeni Malkin
Nico Hischier
Yegor Sharangovich
Damon Severson
Chicago Blackhawks drop interim tag for GM Kyle Davidson

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have hired Kyle Davidson as general manager, dropping his interim tag instead of going outside the floundering franchise for new leadership. Davidson has been with the Blackhawks since he joined the organization as a hockey operations intern in 2010. The 33-year-old from Sudbury, Ontario, also has worked as a video analyst, hockey operations manager and assistant GM. Davidson was elevated to the interim job after Stan Bowman resigned in October in the wake of a report by an outside law firm that found the organization mishandled allegations that an assistant coach sexually assaulted a player in 2010.
NHL
Vincent scores 20, Heat remain hot by topping Bulls 112-99

MIAMI (AP) — Gabe Vincent and Tyler Herro each scored 20 points, and the Miami Heat improved their standing atop the Eastern Conference by topping the Chicago Bulls 112-99. Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo each had 15 points for Miami, which has won nine of its last 10 games. Max Strus had all 13 of his points in the fourth quarter for the Heat. Chicago guard DeMar DeRozan’s streak of 10 consecutive games with at least 30 points ended; he finished with 18. Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 22 points, while Ayo Dosunmu had 18 and Nikola Vucevic added 14 for Chicago.
NBA
Towns hits late 3-pointer as T-Wolves hold off Cavs 127-122

CLEVELAND (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns hit a 3-pointer with 11.8 seconds left and the Minnesota Timberwolves survived Cleveland’s comeback for a 127-122 win over the Cavaliers. Towns’ first 3 of the game helped the Timberwolves hang on after blowing a 23-point third-quarter lead. One of the league’s best outside shooters, the 7-footer became the first center to win the 3-point contest in Cleveland this month, defeating seven guards. D’Angelo Russell scored 25 points and Towns had 17 for Minnesota. Kevin Love scored 26 to lead the Cavs, who lost at home for the first time since Jan. 4.
NBA
Jaquez’s career game leads No. 17 UCLA past Washington 77-66

SEATTLE (AP) — Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored a career-high 30 points, and No. 17 UCLA rallied after a sluggish first half and beat Washington 77-66. Jaquez scored 17 points after halftime and hit 11 of 17 shots in the game. Jaquez’s previous career-high was 27, accomplished twice, including earlier in February against Arizona State. UCLA leading scorer Johnny Juzang missed his second straight game due to an ankle injury. Pac-12 scoring leader Terrell Brown Jr. had 20 points to lead Washington.
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penguin#The Devils#Ap Sports
MLB, union agree upon 12-team playoff in new CBA

Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association are apparently in agreement on a 12-team playoff in the upcoming collective bargaining agreement, reports Bob Nightengale of USA Today (Twitter link). As part of that deal, Nightengale adds that the league is likely to keep the penalties for exceeding the luxury tax in a similar level as they’d been under the previous CBA.
NFL

