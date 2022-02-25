Snoop Dogg seeks to dismiss lawsuit over alleged sexual assault and battery

© Getty Images

Attorneys for Snoop Dogg filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit against the rapper on Thursday after he was sued earlier this month for alleged sexual assault and battery.

Just days before Snoop Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Broadus, was scheduled to perform at the Super Bowl, attorney Matt Finkelberg filed a lawsuit against the rapper on behalf of his client.

The lawsuit alleges, in part, that Finkelberg's client, who is referred to in court documents as “Jane Doe,” went to a studio with an associate of the rapper’s in May 2013 and that while she was in the bathroom, Snoop Dogg allegedly entered room, ordered her to put his genitals in her mouth and later masturbated on her before leaving.

The accuser’s lawsuit called the rapper’s actions “sexually predatorial” and said she “found herself thinking about her job security if she displeased Defendant Snoop Dogg.” The lawsuit claimed she had been hired as a dancer for Snoop Dogg’s and his associate’s concerts — an allegation that a lawyer of the rapper refuted.

The court filings on Thursday said that the accuser’s lawsuit should be dismissed because the state law claims were time barred and that her lawsuit did not provide the allegations required to support her Trafficking Victims Protection Act (TVPA) claim.

“To state a claim under the TVPA, a plaintiff must allege a defendant knowingly, in interstate commerce, enticed a plaintiff through force, fraud, or fear to engage in a commercial sexual act. … Plaintiff’s complaint reiterates the formulaic elements of a TVPA claim, but alleges virtually no supporting facts. The Court should not countenance these conclusory, threadbare allegations,” the court filings said.

“For example, Plaintiff fails to allege Defendant proposed any ‘enticement,’ much less that he did so knowingly. Similarly, Plaintiff makes no allegations of an actual benefit Defendant offered or even suggested Plaintiff would receive. Because she fails to identify an actual benefit Defendant offered, Plaintiff likewise fails to allege a ‘commercial sex act,’ as the statute requires,” the court filing added.

The court filing, noting the lawsuit was filed days before the Super Bowl, alleged that the accuser was trying to "extort" Snoop Dogg.

The accuser's lawsuit "launched just days before Defendant’s Super Bowl Halftime performance, was a thinly veiled attempt to extort Defendant for money to stop Plaintiff from continuing to assert her false claims publicly," the lawsuit alleged.

The Hill has reached out to an attorney for Snoop Dogg’s accuser for comment.