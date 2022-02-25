New Police Chief Announced for Montebello

Photo: Getty Images

MONTEBELLO (CNS) - Montebello officials today announced the appointment of Paul Espinosa as the city's new police chief.

Espinosa will replace retiring police Chief Brad Keller, who will remain on the job until Espinosa assumes his new duties April 11, Montebello City Manager René Bobadilla said.

``We are very excited and pleased that Paul has agreed to join and help lead our police force into the future,'' Bobadilla said in a statement.

``His extensive and distinguished career with the Los Angeles Police Department and deep experience in many aspects of modern policing will provide immediate value to our city and our residents,'' Bobadilla said.

Espinosa served on the LAPD for 28 years, and has experience in a number of different specialties, including training, community policing, gang impact, and narcotic enforcement, Bobadilla said.

``I am honored to accept this important and vital position serving Montebello,'' Espinosa said. ``I look forward to working with each and every member of the Police Department, the City Council and city leaders to ensure we find meaningful ways to enhance policing and public safety.''

Espinosa received a bachelor's degree in political science from Cal State Northridge, and is pursuing a master of law enforcement degree at the University of San Diego.