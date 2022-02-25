ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Cunningham’s late free throws lead Pistons over Cavaliers

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 4 days ago

DETROIT (AP) — Cade Cunningham hit four free throws in the final 46 seconds to lead the Detroit Pistons to a...

localnews8.com

ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant, Nets hit with brutal Ben Simmons injury update

While there were expectations that Ben Simmons could play for the Brooklyn Nets soon, that doesn’t seem to be the case now. After the Nets pulled the trigger to trade James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons for a slew of players and picks, many thought it won’t be long for the Aussie playmaker to suit up for the team. After all, he is relatively healthy and only didn’t play because he chose not to after demanding for a trade from the Sixers.
NBA
The Spun

Look: Ty Lue’s Comment About The Lakers Is Going Viral

Frank Vogel and the Los Angeles Lakers have often been criticized for their lack of strategy and preparation. Are the rumors true? Clippers coach Ty Lue appeared to confirm as much ahead of Friday night’s Clippers-Lakers game. “We didn’t even prepare for them,” Lue said regarding the Lakers. “We...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Everybody made the same joke about DeAndre Jordan getting waived by Lakers

DeAndre Jordan is officially no longer with the Los Angeles Lakers, and Twitter thinks that they know what exactly the final straw was. The Lakers released the former All-NBA center Jordan on Monday with a plan to use his roster spot to sign veteran guard DJ Augustin, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. The move comes one day after the Lakers got blown out at home by the New Orleans Pelicans.
NBA
Person
Lauri Markkanen
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Brandon Goodwin
Person
Jarrett Allen
The Spun

Video: Dunk Of The Year In College Basketball On Sunday

Freshman UConn guard Jordan Hawkins punched home his entry for Dunk of the Year in college basketball this season. Driving down the lane in the first half of the Huskies’ game against Georgetown, Hawkins threw down a monster slam and drew the and-one. Jordan Hawkins’ poster gave UConn the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
#Associated Press Detroit#Ap#The Detroit Pistons#The Cleveland Cavaliers
Idaho8.com

Bucks score 44 in 2nd quarter, roll past Hornets 130-106

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 26 points and 16 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks scored a season-high 44 points in the second quarter on the way to a 130-106 win over the Charlotte Hornets. Jrue Holiday had 21 points and eight assists, and Bobby Portis added 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Bucks. LaMelo Ball scored 24 points to lead Charlotte. Terry Rozier finished with 17 points and eight assists.
NBA
Idaho8.com

Fox’s 29 points, 10 assists lead Kings past Thunder, 131-110

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — DeAaron Fox had 29 points and 10 assists, and the Sacramento Kings rolled past the Oklahoma City Thunder 131-110. Trey Lyles scored 24 points, Harrison Barnes scored 23 and Domantas Sabonis added 14 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists for the Kings. Sacramento snapped a four-game losing streak. Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 37 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds. It was his third consecutive game with at least 30 points since returning from a sprained right ankle.
NBA
Idaho8.com

Barnes makes first 11 shots, Raptors romp 133-97 in Brooklyn

NEW YORK (AP) — Scottie Barnes made his first 11 shots and had 28 points and a season-high 16 rebounds, leading the Toronto Raptors to a 133-97 victory over the Brooklyn Nets in the opener of a home-and-home series. Blown out by Charlotte and Atlanta in their first two games after the All-Star break, the Raptors were on the good side of a romp against a Nets team missing their best players, their coach and apparently anyone who could guard Barnes. The forward was 10 for 10 at halftime. The teams play again Tuesday in Toronto. LaMarcus Aldridge scored 15 points for the Nets, while Cam Thomas and Bruce Brown had 14.
NBA
Idaho8.com

Jaquez’s career game leads No. 17 UCLA past Washington 77-66

SEATTLE (AP) — Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored a career-high 30 points, and No. 17 UCLA rallied after a sluggish first half and beat Washington 77-66. Jaquez scored 17 points after halftime and hit 11 of 17 shots in the game. Jaquez’s previous career-high was 27, accomplished twice, including earlier in February against Arizona State. UCLA leading scorer Johnny Juzang missed his second straight game due to an ankle injury. Pac-12 scoring leader Terrell Brown Jr. had 20 points to lead Washington.
BASKETBALL
HuskyMaven

Oops, Husky QB Target Jaden Rashada Loses All Recruiting Connections

Jaden Rashada is well known for his ability to scramble, but nothing quite like this. At 11:11 a.m. on Monday, the 6-foot-4, 185-pound quarterback from Pittsburg High School in Pittsburg, California, a talented kid with nearly 30 scholarship offers and someone who is considered the top recruit at his position nationally for 2023, sent out a perilous tweet.
PITTSBURG, CA
Idaho8.com

Flagler, Akinjo lead No. 3 Baylor past No. 21 Texas 68-61

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Adam Flagler and James Akinjo each scored 19 points to send No. 3 Baylor over No. 21 Texas 68-61, as the Bears spoiled the final Longhorns men’s game in the 45-year-old Frank Erwin Center. Flagler scored 16 in the second half and made four 3-pointers after halftime, while Akinjo provided the scoring punch late for the Bears. Baylor also got 13 points from Kendall Brown and 12 from Flo Thamba. Baylor held Texas scoreless for nearly five minutes in a key stretch late. Christian Bishop and Marcus Carr each scored 13 points to lead Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
Idaho8.com

Towns hits late 3-pointer as T-Wolves hold off Cavs 127-122

CLEVELAND (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns hit a 3-pointer with 11.8 seconds left and the Minnesota Timberwolves survived Cleveland’s comeback for a 127-122 win over the Cavaliers. Towns’ first 3 of the game helped the Timberwolves hang on after blowing a 23-point third-quarter lead. One of the league’s best outside shooters, the 7-footer became the first center to win the 3-point contest in Cleveland this month, defeating seven guards. D’Angelo Russell scored 25 points and Towns had 17 for Minnesota. Kevin Love scored 26 to lead the Cavs, who lost at home for the first time since Jan. 4.
NBA
Idaho8.com

SC, Stanford, Louisville, NC State top seeds in final reveal

South Carolina, Stanford, Louisville and North Carolina State remained the top seeds if the women’s NCAA Tournament began now. The NCAA selection committee did its final reveal of the teams in line for the top 16 seeds on Monday, although the Baylor-Iowa State game played that night wasn’t factored in. The same four teams were No. 1 seeds in the previous reveal. The top 16 seeds again will host the first- and second-round games, a year after the entire tournament was played in San Antonio because of COVID-19 concerns. While the coronavirus is still causing problems throughout the country, the NCAA expects to be able to play the tournament in its normal locations, including at campus sites for the first weekend.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Idaho8.com

Morant dunks over 7-footer, scores 52 as Grizzlies top Spurs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant threw down a massive dunk over 7-footer Jakob Poeltl and scored a career-high 52 points, lifting the Memphis Grizzlies over the San Antonio Spurs 118-105. The arena was still buzzing from Morant’s fast-break slam late in the second quarter when Steven Adams delivered a length-of-the-court pass to Morant, who knocked down a buzzer-beater from the left baseline for a 68-58 halftime lead. Morant added 13 consecutive points during the fourth quarter to break the game open, following up a career-best 46 points in a win Saturday at Chicago by connecting on 22 of 30 from the field. He hit all four 3-point tries as Memphis won its second straight.
NBA

