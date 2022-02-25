Last-place Devils jump on Penguins early in 6-1 win

Pittsburgh Penguins Pittsburgh Penguins' Bryan Rust (17) misses a shot against New Jersey Devils goaltender Nico Daws (50) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) (Keith Srakocic/AP)

PITTSBURGH — Jesper Bratt scored twice in the first six minutes, rookie Nico Daws made 37 saves and the last-place New Jersey Devils drilled the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-1.

Yegor Sharangovich, Nico Hischier, Dawson Mercer and Damon Severson also scored for the Devils, who won for just the third time in their last 12 games.

Evgeni Malkin scored his seventh of the season for Pittsburgh but the Penguins dropped their third straight.

