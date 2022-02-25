ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aliyah Boston Sets New SEC Record for Most Consecutive Double-Doubles

By Wilton Jackson
 4 days ago
When it comes to South Carolina star Aliyah Boston, she embodies hard work, discipline and consistency. Those three traits continued to help her on Thursday as she notched another achievement in her already decorated college career.

Boston recorded her 20th consecutive double-double on Thursday with 18 points and 10 rebounds against Texas A&M, surpassing former LSU legend Sylvia Fowles for the SEC’s all-time record. It marks the 51st double-double in 91 career games.

The last time Boston did not post a double-double was on Nov. 26, when the Gamecocks defeated Elon, 79–38. With her 21st double-double on the season, Boston is now four shy of tying the Gamecocks’ single-season double double record of 25.

Nine of Boston’s 18 points came in the third quarter, as No. 1 South Carolina defeated Texas A&M 89–48. The Gamecocks clinched the SEC regular-season title outright and will play in their regular-season finale on Sunday against Ole Miss.

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

