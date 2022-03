Lightning never strikes twice. After ending Stanford’s four-year reign as Pac-12 conference champions in 2021, Cal women’s swim and dive was hoping to repeat last year’s efforts at the 2022 Pac-12 championships in Federal Way, Washington. The Cardinal, however, did not let history repeat itself, as it finished with 1671.5o points, with the Bears a distant second at 1400.50 points. More surprisingly, Cal found itself consistently fighting for second place throughout the meet, as USC finished just 27 points behind with 1373.50 points.

