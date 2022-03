Congratulations to our Athletes of the Week and thanks to Naples Rib Company for their sponsorship. Long Beach Poly senior Gabe Cummings had the game of his life in the semifinals last week. Cummings went 4/4 from beyond the arc in the second half as part of a 25-point performance on the road, including the game-winner with less than a minute.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO