SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Historically, people who look like Airforce veteran Major Kris Duckett don’t sit in the cockpit or own a plane like he does. Historically, people who look like Duckett don’t pilot military planes or fly commercial passenger jets like he has, and historically, people who look like Duckett don’t get introduced to aviation at a young age.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO