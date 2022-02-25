ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deal | Samsung Galaxy Book Go 14 with Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 and Windows 11 on sale for $199 USD

By Allen Ngo
notebookcheck.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalmart is currently holding a sale on the 14-inch Samsung Galaxy Book Go for $120 USD off the original launch price of $320. The deal is notable for being one of the lightest and least expensive laptops you can buy with Windows 11 and a modern Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2...

www.notebookcheck.net

