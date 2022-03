"We've found a little momentum with the lines we've been using. The guys are feeding off each other," said Devils head coach Lindy Ruff after the game. Daws was brilliant again a few minutes later, denying Nils Hoglander on two close-in chances. The play then went back the other way where Yegor Sharangovich beat Halak at the top of the crease to double the Devils lead to 2-0.

NHL ・ 17 HOURS AGO