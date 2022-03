WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Wizards signed guard Tomas Satoransky on Monday. The Wizards announced the move. Satoransky was waived by San Antonio on Saturday. The 6-foot-7 Satoransky returns to the team he spent his first three NBA seasons with from 2016-19. He was drafted by the Wizards in the second round in 2012, then played three seasons in Spain.

NBA ・ 22 HOURS AGO