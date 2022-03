Microsoft is rolling out its latest test build of Windows 11 to its Insiders, and the update is promising to make Bluetooth devices simpler and easier to access. Windows 11 Build 22563 will surface a list of Bluetooth devices right into the Quick Settings menu of the taskbar, complete with visible battery levels for supported devices. This new Bluetooth list allows users to connect to new devices and disconnect to current devices without having to open the full Bluetooth settings menu. It takes a small cue from the way Windows 11’s Quick Settings already handles Wi-Fi networks or selecting an audio source.

