Eliminate wrist pain and discomfort during gameplay with the ROCCAT Kone XP wired gaming mouse. Contoured to ensure comfort, it’s great for extended gaming sessions. Moreover, this wired gaming mouse boasts the Krystal 4D Wheel to beautifully diffuse RGB lighting and maintain excellent precision. Meanwhile, the left and right lateral inputs add to the standard vertical click and scroll functionality. The ROCCAT Kone XP mouse offers a spectacle while you game thanks to the 22 LED lights and 8 light guides that create an immersive lighting experience. Finally, this mouse offers a tactile and responsive click with speed-of-light actuation for unprecedented speed and precision. Offering twice the durability of any mechanical switch, it gives you a competitive edge game after game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO