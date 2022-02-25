ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Oscar-nominated ‘MASH’ actor Sally Kellerman dies at 84

By Associated Press
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=468jwI_0eOapCGc00

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sally Kellerman, the Oscar and Emmy nominated actor who played Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan in director Robert Altman’s 1970 film “MASH,” died Thursday.

Stay on top of breaking news and weather with the FOX8 mobile app.

Kellerman died of heart failure at her home in the Woodland Hills section of Los Angeles, her manager and publicist Alan Eichler said. She was 84.

Kellerman had a career of more than 60 years in film and television. She played a college professor who was returning student Rodney Dangerfield’s love interest in the 1986 comedy “Back to School.” And she was a regular in Altman’s films, appearing in 1970’s “Brewster McCloud,” 1992’s “The Player” and 1994’s “Ready to Wear.”

But she would always be best known for playing Major Houlihan, a straitlaced, by-the-book Army nurse who is tormented by rowdy doctors during the Korean War in the army comedy “MASH.”

In the film’s key scene, and its peak moment of misogyny, a tent where Houlihan is showering is pulled open and she is exposed to an audience of cheering men.

“This isn’t a hospital, this is an insane asylum!” she screams at her commanding officer.

She carries on a torrid affair with the equally uptight Major Frank Burns, played by Robert Duvall, demanding that he kiss her “hot lips” in a moment secretly broadcast over the camp’s public address speakers, earning her the nickname.

Kellerman said Altman brought out the best in her.

“It was a very freeing, positive experience,” she told Dick Cavett in a 1970 TV interview. “For the first time in my life I took chances, I didn’t suck in my cheeks, or worry about anything.”

The film was nominated for five Academy Awards, but her best supporting actress was its only acting nod despite a cast that included Duvall, Donald Sutherland and Elliot Gould.

The movie would be turned into a TV series that lasted 11 seasons, with Loretta Swit in Kellerman’s role.

Sally Clare Kellerman was born in 1937 in Long Beach, California, the daughter of a piano teacher and an oil executive, moving to Los Angeles as a child and attending Hollywood High School.

Her initial interest was in jazz singing, and she was signed to a contract with Verve records at age 18. She opted to pursue acting and didn’t put out any music until 1972, when she released the album “Roll With the Feeling.” She would sing on the side, and sometimes in roles, throughout her career, releasing her last album, “Sally,” in 2007.

She took an acting class at Los Angeles City College and appeared in a stage production of “Look Back in Anger” with classmate Jack Nicholson and several other future stars.

She worked mostly in television early in her career, with a lead role in 1962’s “Cheyenne” and guest appearances on “The Twilight Zone, “The Outer Limits,” “The Alfred Hitchcock Hour” and “Bonanza.”

Her appearance in the original “Star Trek” pilot as Dr. Elizabeth Dehner won her cult status among fans.

She would work primarily in film in the years following “MASH,” including 1972’s “Last of the Red Hot Lovers” and 1975’s “Rafferty and the Gold Dust Twins,” both with Alan Arkin, 1973’s “Slither” with James Caan, 1979’s ”A Little Romance” with Laurence Olivier and 1980’s “Foxes” with Jodie Foster.

She would work into her 80s, with several acclaimed television performances in her final years.

She starred in the comedy series “Decker” with Tim Heidecker and played comedian Mark Maron’s mother on his series “Maron.”

“Sally Kellerman was radiant and beautiful and fun and so great to work with,” Maron said on Twitter Thursday. “My real mom was very flattered and a bit jealous. I’m sad she’s gone.”

And in 2014 she was nominated for an Emmy for her recurring role on “The Young and the Restless.”

Kellerman was married to television producer Rick Edelstein from 1970 to 1972 and to movie producer Jonathan D. Krane from 1980 until his death in 2016.

She is survived by her son Jack and daughter Claire.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

‘Law & Order’ actor Ned Eisenberg dies at age 65

(WGHP) — Ned Eisenberg, most known for his roles on “Law & Order: Special Victim’s Unit” and “Mare of Easttown” died over the weekend at 65, TMZ reports. His family says he died after a battle with cancer. “As Ned would say, he was attacked by two very rare assassins — cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma,” […]
CELEBRITIES
FOX8 News

How rich is Bruce Wayne?

From Adam West to Ben Affleck, every actor to don the cape and cowl has presented different men, but a few things remain the same. One big one: Bruce Wayne is really, really rich.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem’s 10 best restaurants according to TripAdvisor

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem is no slouch when it comes to having great food. Winston-Salem boasts James Beard semifinalist chefs and loads of unique restaurants to satisfy every kind of craving. So if you want to give props to your favorite eatery or want to try something new, TripAdvisor’s list of Winston-Salem’s best restaurants […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Why do people gravitate towards conspiracy theories?

(WGHP) — What’s that old phrase? Repeat a lie often enough and it becomes the truth? History is filled with conspiracy theories – many of which become accepted as at least partially true. In American history, we can go back to before there was a United States…it was March 1 of 1692 when the witch […]
HIGH POINT, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sally Kellerman
Person
Jodie Foster
Person
Alan Arkin
Person
Laurence Olivier
Person
Dick Cavett
Person
Loretta Swit
Person
Rodney Dangerfield
Person
James Caan
Person
Robert Duvall
Person
Jack Nicholson
Person
Robert Altman
Person
Donald Sutherland
FOX8 News

Greensboro’s 10 best restaurants according to TripAdvisor

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro has become a great place to get good food. As the city grows, the food scene gets more competitive, diverse and delicious. We have James Beard semifinalists, some of the best pizza in the country and dozens and dozens of restaurants to satisfy every kind of craving. So if you’re […]
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Academy Awards#Ap#Fox8 Mobile
FOX8 News

TripAdvisor’s 10 best restaurants in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point might be a little smaller than its neighboring cities, but it still packs a culinary punch. The furniture market may only be twice a year, but that doesn’t mean you have to only visit the great restaurants once or twice! From elevated stuff to a hole in the […]
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

General Greene Elementary goes all out for Black History Month!

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — At General Greene Elementary School in Greensboro, they go all out for Black History month with lots of planned activities. According to Suzy Collins the Media Specialist at the school, everyone “wanted to make it memorable for the students.” So, this year she and a team of school leaders, came up […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

What to know about rising rent prices in 2022

(NEXSTAR) – If you feel like you’ve been priced out of the housing market, you may not have any better luck in the rental market. Rent prices have been rising throughout the pandemic, and it doesn’t look like it’ll change anytime soon. In a recent analysis, Realtor.com found the median rent for homes with two […]
HOUSE RENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Army
NewsBreak
Celebrities
FOX8 News

There are 27 states with more registered hunters than North Carolina

With a 3 million-year record of it, it’s safe to say hunting is one of the oldest forms of human activity. Stacker compiled a list of the states with most registered hunters using 2020 data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. States are ranked by percent of residents with hunting licenses. Population data is from the Census as of […]
HOBBIES
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
24K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy