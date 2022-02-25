ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

'We are so frightened': a Ukrainian woman's emotional escape story as explosions started

By Amanda Henderson, Photojournalist: Colton Thompson
news4sanantonio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO — It’s an emotional story of escaping to safety. Through a friend, a Ukrainian woman walks us through the harrowing moments after explosions started in her home country. The aftermath of explosions is a scene Colton Hughes is still coming to terms with. Explosions at...

news4sanantonio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Shreveport Magazine

Teacher forced to quit her job after she was caught on a hidden camera saying “those conservative Christians… they need to die … they need to get COVID and die”

The middle school teacher reportedly resigned her post at school, after comments she believed to be making privately on school grounds ended up on social media and forced her to quit her job. The teacher was reportedly having a conversation with two other colleagues in a school hallway when she reportedly said: “Conservative Christians need to get COVID and die.”
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Explosions#Ukrainian
The Independent

Brave Ukrainian woman tells Russian soldier: ‘Put sunflower seeds in your pocket so they grow when you die’

A Ukrainian woman is being hailed for her bravery after she confronted a heavily-armed Russian soldier and offered him sunflower seeds — so that they might bloom when he dies.The woman was captured on camera voicing her outrage as Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday, with tanks rolling across the border and air strikes targeting major cities. Ukraine says it suffered 137 casualties on the first day of the war.The woman can be seen in the video asking the soldiers "Who are you?", to which a soldier standing in the street says: "We have exercises here. Please go this way."After...
MILITARY
ValleyCentral

Police: Woman attempts to hit officer, steps on child

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was arrested after stepping on her child while attempting to assault an officer, according to a post by Brownsville Police Department. Samantha Eugenia Hernandez, 34, was arrested on charges of abandon/endanger child criminal negligence and harassment of a public servant. On Feb. 22, officers responded to the 1400 block […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KIXS FM 108

Four Year Old Texan Boy Dies Begging For Bread And Water On Video

Videos Prove Father of Four Year Old Texan Boy Intentionally Starved His Son to Death. The biological father of four-year-old Benjamin Cervera, has been arrested and charged with intent to cause bodily injury to a child after multiple videos surfaced of 28-year-old Brandon Lee Cervera intentionally starving his own son to death.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCBD

4 arrested in Texas Anti-Gang Center operation

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Four suspected gang members were arrested Tuesday during an operation conducted by the Texas Anti-Gang Center. Adam Valero, 18, Joe Natal, 22, Noel Natal, 20 and Amarris Cortez, 22, were taken into custody by law enforcement in the 5600 block of 47th Street. The operation included...
LUBBOCK, TX
Washington Post

Her execution date looming, a mother maintains innocence in 2-year-old daughter’s death

The family was almost free of the steep, decrepit stairs leading to their South Texas apartment when they destroyed Melissa Lucio’s life, her attorneys say. Lucio and her husband were moving out of their second-story unit in February 2007 when, her lawyers claim, their 2-year-old daughter, Mariah, fell down the staircase. Although she seemed mostly fine, she was found dead two days later — a result of injuries from her fall, the attorneys say.
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Couple pistol-whipped man, took his cellphone

A man and his girlfriend were arrested for pistol-whipping a male and taking his cell phone and vaporizer, according to Laredo police. Luis Angel Daniel Carranza, 23, and Kassandra Torres, 19, were charged with aggravated robbery and engaging in organized criminal activity. At about 11:19 p.m. Feb. 17, police responded to a disturbance reported in the 2300 block of Laredo Street. Officers encountered a 21-year-old man who was bleeding from the right side of his head and had scratches on his hands. He stated he needed medical attention because he...
LAREDO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Teen allegedly tried strangling her sister

A teen was arrested for attempting to strangle her sister, according to Laredo police. Joddy Camille Salazar, 17, was charged with assault of a family, household member by impeding breath, circulation and resisting arrest. At about 6:10 p.m. Feb. 14, police officers responded to a domestic disturbance reported in the 5500 block of Marble Falls Drive. A man reported to police that his daughters were fighting in their rooms. Police identified the daughters as a 19-year-old and Salazar. Police said the sister was in tears and in panic as she tried to explain what had occurred. She stated that Salazar used her hands to apply pressure around her neck. She added that she was punched multiple times in the abdominal area. Salazar then ran down the stairs yelling profanities at her sister. When police tried to detain her, Salazar pulled her arm away to avoid being handcuffed. Eventually, she was taken into custody.
LAREDO, TX
WLBT

Texas mother, boyfriend arrested in 5-year-old girl’s death

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - San Antonio Police arrested Katrina Mendoza, 22, on a charge of injury to a child resulting in great bodily harm in connection to the death of the woman’s 5-year-old daughter Mercedez Losoya. The woman’s boyfriend, Jose Angel Ruiz, already jailed for a separate incident,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
HipHopDX.com

Gucci Mane 1017 Artist Hotboy Wes Arrested By U.S. Marshals In Texas

Waco, TX – Gucci Mane’s 1017 artist Hotboy Wes was reportedly arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force on Monday (January 31). According to KWTX, Hotboy Wes — real name Wesley Takquan Lewis — was taken in on a Hewitt Police Department robbery warrant. He was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and theft of a firearm as listed on the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office website.
WACO, TX
The Independent

‘People’s Convoy’ trucks crash in Oklahoma on their way to Washington DC

Several trucks involved in the "People's Convoy" – the American answer to Canada's "Freedom Convoy" – were involved in a crash on their way to protest in Washington DC. The drivers are largely right-wing critics of the Joe Biden administration who oppose vaccine mandates. State troopers in Oklahoma had to shut down the Will Rogers Turnpike for a half an hour on Sunday after two semis and two pickup trucks were involved in a crash, according to ABC 8.The incident happened around 5.30pm. Troops confirmed there were injuries but would not provide further detail. The trucks left Adelanto, California...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy