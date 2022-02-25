'We are so frightened': a Ukrainian woman's emotional escape story as explosions started

A teen was arrested for attempting to strangle her sister, according to Laredo police. Joddy Camille Salazar, 17, was charged with assault of a family, household member by impeding breath, circulation and resisting arrest. At about 6:10 p.m. Feb. 14, police officers responded to a domestic disturbance reported in the 5500 block of Marble Falls Drive. A man reported to police that his daughters were fighting in their rooms. Police identified the daughters as a 19-year-old and Salazar. Police said the sister was in tears and in panic as she tried to explain what had occurred. She stated that Salazar used her hands to apply pressure around her neck. She added that she was punched multiple times in the abdominal area. Salazar then ran down the stairs yelling profanities at her sister. When police tried to detain her, Salazar pulled her arm away to avoid being handcuffed. Eventually, she was taken into custody.

LAREDO, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO