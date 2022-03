Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "New Haunts" episode of The Walking Dead. What happened to Stephanie? That's the question on Eugene's (Josh McDermitt) heart and mind in the first look at next Sunday's Season 11 Episode 11. Making contact with a female voice on the radio, Eugene's group of traveling companions journeyed to the Commonwealth to connect with Stephanie (Chelle Ramos). When his sweetheart radio operator mysteriously goes missing, Eugene and Princess (Paola Lazaro) investigate Stephanie's sudden disappearance in "Rogue Element" (streaming now on AMC+ and airing March 6 on AMC). Watch the trailer above.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO