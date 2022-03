When it comes to finding games like Limbo, there are plenty of other gems out there that have a similar feel. The signature aesthetic and atmosphere of Playdead's dark platform puzzler leaves a lasting impression, and its influence can be felt in indie games that came after it. It's hard to believe it's been a little over 10 years since Limbo released, but what's not so surprising is just how long it stays with you. Whether you're looking for something with a similar style, puzzle mechanics, or atmosphere, read on below to find the best games like Limbo you can try out right now.

