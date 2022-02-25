Thiago Alves opens up on a potential return to MMA

Logan Paul is not done with his combat sports career just yet. In fact, he may be branching out. Paul is a YouTube celebrity who first entered the world of boxing back in 2018 when he fought fellow YouTuber KSI to a majority draw in an amateur boxing match. Given the finish, the two rematched in a professional bout in 2019, with Paul losing by split decision. That failure did little to stunt his boxing career though, as Paul ended up securing an exhibition bout against Floyd Mayweather in 2021, where he managed to survive eight rounds against the all-time great. Now, riding high off that performance, Paul is looking to return to non-exhibition fighting and finally earn his first real win.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 20 HOURS AGO