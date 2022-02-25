ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thiago Alves opens up on a potential return to MMA

By Lucas Grandsire
 4 days ago
Thiago Alves has been out of MMA since 2019 but his name will always be linked with the UFC. The Brazilian has been in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship since 2020 and has gone 2-0 so far. Coming back to MMA is something the former UFC fighter has spoken about...

Related
bjpenndotcom

Logan Paul announces return to Boxing, says he wants to eventually fight in MMA: “It excites me”

Logan Paul is seemingly heading back to the world of combat sports. The older Paul brother was the first to garner a lot of popularity from boxing. First boxing fellow YouTuber KSI in a PPV event in 2018, the two rematched in 2019 with Matchroom Boxing. While he didn’t win either bout, his popularity earned him the opportunity to fight boxing legend Floyd Mayweather in 2021.
COMBAT SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Conor McGregor’s bodyguard reveals the truth about him

Conor McGregor has reached the point in his fame where everyone wants to know what he’s really like behind the scenes. The former UFC champion has a larger-than-life persona and it’s made him very famous. The Irishman’s bodyguard recently did an interview, that has since been deleted, where...
UFC
ClutchPoints

Austin Vanderford breaks silence on Bellator 275 loss

Austin Vanderford challenged Gegard Mousasi for the Bellator MMA middleweight title at Bellator 275 on Friday. He suffered a very quick TKO loss after taking some punches and having his takedown defended. It looked like he had suffered some sort of injury to his shoulder. Gegard Mousasi looked excellent and...
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Jorge Masvidal claims Colby Covington was confronted by a bunch of Russian fighters at ATT for talking smack about Khabib Nurmagomedov

Jorge Masvidal has claimed that rival Colby Covington was once confronted by a group of Russian fighters due to comments he made about Khabib Nurmagomedov. This Saturday night at UFC 272, Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington will finally settle their differences in a mouth-watering welterweight main event. Both men are coming off the back of championship defeats to Kamaru Usman which, in itself, should serve as all the motivation they need to bounce back and make a statement in Las Vegas.
UFC
wrestlinginc.com

Top WWE Star Possibly Injured On RAW

Randy Orton may have suffered an injury during tonight’s WWE RAW. RAW saw Orton and Riddle take a loss to The Street Profits. As seen in the GIF below, Montez Ford went up for a Frogsplash on Orton, but Orton appeared to have suffered some sort of shoulder injury when taking the move from Ford.
WWE
bjpenndotcom

Former MMA fighter Gina Carano claims Russian invasion of Ukraine due to COVID-19 conspiracy

Gina Carano has shared her take on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The former MMA fighter believes that the war is due to countries losing control of the COVID-19 narrative. The combat sports world has seen many reactions in regard to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Former boxing champions Wladimir and Vitali Klitschko have been forced to take up arms due to the conflict. Meanwhile, active competitors such as unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk and Vasily Lomachenko have been forced into combat as well.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ClutchPoints

Brock Lesnar’s net worth in 2022

You don’t get called “The Beast” for nothing. In a career that spans more than 20 years, Brock Lesnar has established himself as a multi-talented athlete. He has been a mixed martial artist, a professional football player, an amateur wrestler, and a WWE superstar. Let’s dig into Brock Lesnar’s net worth in 2022.
NFL
MMA Fighting

Logan Paul targeting return to boxing in 2022, feels MMA crossover is inevitable: ‘Why not?’

Logan Paul is not done with his combat sports career just yet. In fact, he may be branching out. Paul is a YouTube celebrity who first entered the world of boxing back in 2018 when he fought fellow YouTuber KSI to a majority draw in an amateur boxing match. Given the finish, the two rematched in a professional bout in 2019, with Paul losing by split decision. That failure did little to stunt his boxing career though, as Paul ended up securing an exhibition bout against Floyd Mayweather in 2021, where he managed to survive eight rounds against the all-time great. Now, riding high off that performance, Paul is looking to return to non-exhibition fighting and finally earn his first real win.
COMBAT SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Jorge Masvidal recalls heated altercation with Colby Covington

Things almost got violent between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington back when they were both still training at American Top Team. It all started at a UFC event and Dana White got involved. “I go back to my seat and I see him waving down Dana White,” Masvidal recalled to...
UFC
411mania.com

US Championship Changes Hands On WWE Raw (Clips)

We have a new WWE United States Champion following this week’s WWE Raw. Monday’s show saw Finn Balor defeat Damian Priest to capture the championship. You can see clips from the match below. After the bout, Priest snapped and attacked Balor including throwing him into the announcer’s desk....
WWE
ClutchPoints

Logan Paul breaks silence on boxing future

Logan Paul appears to still have some interest in competing in boxing after previously retiring from the sport. The YouTuber had last fought against Floyd Mayweather and the experience was a rather sour one. Now it looks like Logan Paul could be back to box in 2022. The YouTuber recently...
COMBAT SPORTS
ComicBook

Edge Gets His WrestleMania 38 Opponent, Turns Heel

Edge closed out this week's Monday Night Raw by demanding to know who would accept his open challenge for WrestleMania 38. The answer turned out to be AJ Styles, prompting the "Rated-R Superstar" to admit this is a match they've both wanted for a long time. He then said he wanted the "bulldog" Styles that was a world champion, not the "tag team b—" that worked with Omos for most of the last year.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Cody Rhodes Reacts To New AEW Announcement

Cody Rhodes has been one of the key figures in AEW ever since the company was first announced, but the three time TNT Champion has been making headlines recently because it was announced that he has parted ways with All Elite Wrestling. Despite the fact that Cody has left the...
WWE
ClutchPoints

Angels star Noah Syndergaard blasts MLB owners with savage tweet

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Noah Syndergaard is not happy with the lack of progress made in the MLB lockout negotiations. While the owners and MLBPA continue to go back and forth in their discussions, with little headway, players are continuing to grow more and more frustrated. Syndergaard seems to have reached his boiling point on Monday, taking to Twitter to put the owners on blast with a ruthless, yet fully accurate, tweet.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB, union agree upon 12-team playoff in new CBA

Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association are apparently in agreement on a 12-team playoff in the upcoming collective bargaining agreement, reports Bob Nightengale of USA Today (Twitter link). As part of that deal, Nightengale adds that the league is likely to keep the penalties for exceeding the luxury tax in a similar level as they’d been under the previous CBA.
NFL
