The Most Luxurious Tea Service In Canada

By Johanna Read
Forbes
Forbes
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Brand new as of February 27, 2022, you can enjoy Royal Tea — an ultra-luxury afternoon tea service — at Fairmont Banff Springs, the castle hotel where royalty like King George VI and Queen Elizabeth have stayed. Fairmont Banff Springs and its Rundle Bar. First opened in...

