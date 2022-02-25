Family Of Murdered 19-Year-Old Worries Killer Will Be Released Before His Sentence Is Over

The family of a 19-year-old woman who was murdered in 1992 is worried her killer will get out of prison before his life sentence is up. Shelly Rozene's family re-lives painful memories every time Jason Winn goes up for parole. Shelly's sister-in-law, Jennifer Rozene, said Winn's next hearing is next week.

"She never got to experience anything past her 19 years," she said.

Jennifer said she and her family have been trying to keep Shelly's killer in prison since the mid-2000's.

"We have to gather signatures, re-live the memories, send the petition into the parole board and hope that they deny it," Jennifer said.

Winn pleaded guilty in 1993. His upcoming parole hearing on March 1 is the first time he's made it to the second stage of the parole process.

“Almost 30 years to the date of when we have to stand in front of the parole board and beg them to make him stay in prison," Jennifer said.

Jennifer said the family has gathered signatures - and reached out to officials - doing everything they can do to deny Winn parole. Still, they're frustrated that they've had to fight so hard and that Winn may not serve his full life sentence.

"With the brutality of the murder, we just, we sure don’t think he should be out," Jennifer said.

Jennifer said family will be at the March hearing in-person to speak on Shelly's behalf.