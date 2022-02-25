Washington Co. Commission votes to give BrightRidge $2.6 million for rural high-speed internet project
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Washington County commissioners voted Thursday night on a project that would expand high-speed internet to customers in rural Washington County.
The commission voted unanimously to give BrightRidge $2.6 million in matching funds to help them secure a more than $6 million state grant.TVA provides STEM grant to local school
The grant would allow customers in rural areas in the county to receive high-speed internet where officials say service is now unreliable and slow.
BrightRidge said that within six months customers should start getting access, however, the total project is estimated to take around 18 months to complete.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.
Comments / 2