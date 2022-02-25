ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, TN

Washington Co. Commission votes to give BrightRidge $2.6 million for rural high-speed internet project

By Van Jones
 4 days ago

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Washington County commissioners voted Thursday night on a project that would expand high-speed internet to customers in rural Washington County.

The commission voted unanimously to give BrightRidge $2.6 million in matching funds to help them secure a more than $6 million state grant.

The grant would allow customers in rural areas in the county to receive high-speed internet where officials say service is now unreliable and slow.

BrightRidge said that within six months customers should start getting access, however, the total project is estimated to take around 18 months to complete.

WJHL

Southwest VA COVID rate nearly back to pre-Omicron level

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — New COVID-19 case rates are declining quickly in Southwest Virginia, and the new case rate in the nine-county region is nearly back to its levels seen in mid-December, before the Omicron variant sent cases surging to record highs. According to Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data, the seven-day rate of new […]
VIRGINIA STATE
