ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Not landing that job? It might be your credit score holding you back

By Nick Natario
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f7kqD_0eOanRuB00

A background check might be holding some people back from a new job, and it's not the background check you probably think it is.

CNA Briana Williams appreciates her job because of the struggle she went through to land it.

"I love it," Williams said. "It's amazing. I love my job. I totally love my job."

It's a CNA position she didn't think was possible four years ago.

"I was in a shelter," Williams recalled. "I had no clue what my next step was going to be, and I had three children depending on me."

One thing holding Williams back was her credit score.

"When you start applying it's like, 'Well, you know, you just don't suit us because of your credit score,'" Williams recalled.

Williams discovered the United Way's THRIVE program, which helped improve her credit score. A study shows nearly 30% of employers check credit when hiring candidates.

"It's actually even higher percentage of employers who do look at credit scores as part of a background check," United Way of Greater Houston, president, Amanda McMillan explained.

Here are some ways to improve your score:

  • Set payment reminders.
  • Make multiple monthly credit card payments.
  • Don't apply for a lot of credit cards at once.
  • Pay down maxed out credit cards first.

Also, if you don't have credit, look for ways to get some.

"You may be doing a great job of meeting your financial obligations every month, but if the credit agencies don't see that then you just don't have a record," McMillan said. "So finding products and services you can use to actually show up."

It may take some time to see improvements, but Williams knows it's worth it. Now, with a better credit score, she has her dream job which has changed her family's lives.

"I'm renting a home right now, so my children have their own space," Williams said. "That's been awesome. Not cramped up in a small spot."

If you're interested in the THRIVE program, you can call 211, or you can contact our ABC13 hotline at 713-243-6663.

For more on this story, follow Nick Natario on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Business
Houston, TX
Business
ABC13 Houston

Rising interest rates create a new challenge for first-time homebuyers

The housing market has been unforgiving to first-time buyers like Kirstin Harris. "You have to be so competitive," she told ABC News. "By the time we even like a house to put in an offer, it's already gotten an offer that's been accepted." Harris and her family are trying to...
BUSINESS
ABC13 Houston

This 'Lil Baker' is only 8 and owns her own business

PHILADELPHIA -- Kamryn Reynolds started her baking career when she was just 4 years old. She started selling premade mixes of cookies and brownies, which she called Kammy Kakes, so kids like her could easily bake at home. Now at 8-years-old, she renamed her business Lil Exclusive Bakery and fulfills...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Briana Williams
Washington Post

What the Job Posting Might Be Telling You without Saying It

Reading between the lines is one of the most important skills you can acquire as a job hunter. You need to become adept at picking up clues from the ads that will help you determine whether or not it is worth your time applying. For example, certain wording might tell you about the structure of the organization, the average age of the employee or the fact that you are going to be working a lot of hours for very little pay. Here are some tips you can use to decipher what some job postings are trying to tell you, without actually saying it.
JOBS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Score#Credit Card#The United Way
Mashed

Aldi Employee Issues PSA About This Irksome Shopper Habit

Employees in customer-facing service roles have been known to get upset with certain things that customers do on a regular basis. For example, some restaurant servers can't stand the customer habit of snapping or clapping to get their attention because it can be degrading. Chipotle employees have said it's particularly frustrating when customers ask for more food after the worker finished making an item. Since the chain uses an assembly line, it's easiest if patrons ask for everything they want at once where it makes the most sense.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
KHOU

A quick and easy teeth whitening system

HOUSTON — Power Swabs has a special offer for Great Day Houston viewers. Get 40% off plus free shipping and a free quick stick when you order right now. Call 800-716-9286 or visit Power Swabs online at powerswabs.com. This content sponsored by: Power Swabs.
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
115K+
Followers
12K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy