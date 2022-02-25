ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jason Richardson details conversation with Juan Toscano-Anderson

Following his runner-up finish in the Slam Dunk contest this past weekend, Juan Toscano-Anderson hopped on the phone with former Warriors fan favorite Jason Richardson. JTA couldn’t help but apologize to J-Rich after he donned Richardson’s lightning bolt-laden throwback Warriors jersey for the final round of dunks but couldn’t throw one down.

Richardson joined 95.7 The Game’s “Steiny & Guru” Thursday to share details about their conversation and more. Check out the full interview below:

“He’s from East Oakland, he’s a Warrior legend already in my eyes,” Richardson told hosts Matt Steinmetz and John Dickinson (filling in for Daryle “The Guru” Johnson). “I was honored that he was going to do that. … I just told him I appreciate him putting on my jersey, representing Oakland, the things he’s doing, how hard he’s playing. He’s an amazing young guy that beat the odds. I just told him I was inspired by him and I appreciated the homage he gave to me. He was telling me he watched me when I was playing. I inspired him to be in the dunk contest and his NBA career. I felt very honored that a guy like that wanted to represent me, represent the Warriors and go back to the throwback jersey.”

Richardson also shared his thoughts on this year’s team, which exits the All-Star break with a 42-17 record and the second-best record in the Western Conference. J-Rich thinks the Warriors have legit odds to win a championship.

“I think they’re very high," Richardson said. "I think a lot of people are not really noticing what’s going on. … Once they hit their stride, oh my goodness it’s going to be scary. It’s going to be really scary. I would never count those guys out, especially with Draymond and Steph and Klay. But then the nucleus they have surrounding it – a bunch of young guys. They could be a really scary group come playoff time.”

