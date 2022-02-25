ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Two CT inmates dead in suspected fentanyl overdose

By Morgan Cunningham
 4 days ago

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - The Connecticut Department of Correction is investigating the untimely deaths of two inmates at the New Haven Correctional Center.

A Correctional Officer was conducting a routine tour on Thursday and observed two unresponsive individuals in the same cell.

Correctional and medical staff immediately initiated life-saving measures, to include CPR and the administration of Narcan.

After 911 was contacted, one individual was transferred to St. Raphael Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The second individual was pronounced deceased at NHCC by the responding Emergency Medical Technician.

One Correctional Officer exhibited symptoms of fentanyl exposure and Narcan was administered. The Correctional Officer was recovering at an area hospital.

No identities are being released at this time.

