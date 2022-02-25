Wichita State Shockers tripped up by Texas State 9 - 2

Texas State used three multi-run innings to knock off Wichita State 9-2 on Thursday afternoon at Bobcat Ballpark.

The Bobcats (4-1) struck first in the bottom of the second via a solo home run from August Ramirez. A two-out double later in the inning, combined with an error, brought home another run for a 2-0 Texas State advantage.

Texas State chased Wichita State starter Robert Cranz in the fifth. The freshman had retired seven in a row from the end of the second through the fourth, but in the fifth Cameron Gibbon led off with a double and Ben McClain followed by yanking a two-run homer into the right-field corner to double the advantage at 4-0.

Cranz (0-1) suffered the defeat in his collegiate debut, allowing four runs, three earned, over four-plus innings with one strikeout and no walks.

A five-run bottom of the sixth blew the game open, as the Bobcats got a two-run double from McClain and a two-run single from Dalton Shuffield to extend the lead to 8-0. Jose Gonzalez capped the scoring in the inning with a run-scoring double to make it 9-0.

Brock Rodden got the Shockers (0-5) on the board in the top of the eighth with a two-run homer, the first home run of the season for Wichita State.

Trevis Sundgren (1-0) earned the win for Texas State with five shutout innings, allowing just two hits while striking out four.

Couper Cornblum had a pair of hits, while Gage Williams recorded his first collegiate knock with a leadoff single in the eighth.

Ryan Stuempfig tossed 2.2 innings of scoreless relief for Wichita State.

The Shockers continue the road trip on Friday night at 6:00 against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. (Listen on 97.5 & 1240 KFH).