ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Wichita State Shockers tripped up by Texas State 9 - 2

By Kfh Staff
KFH Sports Radio
KFH Sports Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13CN7Q_0eOamo9N00

Texas State used three multi-run innings to knock off Wichita State 9-2 on Thursday afternoon at Bobcat Ballpark.

The Bobcats (4-1) struck first in the bottom of the second via a solo home run from August Ramirez. A two-out double later in the inning, combined with an error, brought home another run for a 2-0 Texas State advantage.

Texas State chased Wichita State starter Robert Cranz in the fifth. The freshman had retired seven in a row from the end of the second through the fourth, but in the fifth Cameron Gibbon led off with a double and Ben McClain followed by yanking a two-run homer into the right-field corner to double the advantage at 4-0.

Cranz (0-1) suffered the defeat in his collegiate debut, allowing four runs, three earned, over four-plus innings with one strikeout and no walks.

A five-run bottom of the sixth blew the game open, as the Bobcats got a two-run double from McClain and a two-run single from Dalton Shuffield to extend the lead to 8-0. Jose Gonzalez capped the scoring in the inning with a run-scoring double to make it 9-0.

Brock Rodden got the Shockers (0-5) on the board in the top of the eighth with a two-run homer, the first home run of the season for Wichita State.

Trevis Sundgren (1-0) earned the win for Texas State with five shutout innings, allowing just two hits while striking out four.

Couper Cornblum had a pair of hits, while Gage Williams recorded his first collegiate knock with a leadoff single in the eighth.

Ryan Stuempfig tossed 2.2 innings of scoreless relief for Wichita State.

The Shockers continue the road trip on Friday night at 6:00 against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.  (Listen on 97.5 & 1240 KFH).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

Video: Dunk Of The Year In College Basketball On Sunday

Freshman UConn guard Jordan Hawkins punched home his entry for Dunk of the Year in college basketball this season. Driving down the lane in the first half of the Huskies’ game against Georgetown, Hawkins threw down a monster slam and drew the and-one. Jordan Hawkins’ poster gave UConn the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
HuskyMaven

Oops, Husky QB Target Jaden Rashada Loses All Recruiting Connections

Jaden Rashada is well known for his ability to scramble, but nothing quite like this. At 11:11 a.m. on Monday, the 6-foot-4, 185-pound quarterback from Pittsburg High School in Pittsburg, California, a talented kid with nearly 30 scholarship offers and someone who is considered the top recruit at his position nationally for 2023, sent out a perilous tweet.
PITTSBURG, CA
Houston Chronicle

Texas Southern comes up short against Alcorn State

It may have been the final night of February, but the matchup between Texas Southern and visiting Alcorn State on Monday night had the feel of March Madness. The start of the SWAC Tournament is still little more than a week away, and the winner of that tournament represents the league in the NCAA Tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Wichita, KS
Wichita, KS
College Sports
Wichita, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas College Sports
The Manhattan Mercury

Wildcats fall short at No. 12 Texas Tech

Runs at the end of both halves hindered Kansas State’s upset chances on the road at No. 12 Texas Tech Monday night. 12 straight points to close out the first half and six straight to end the second allowed Texas Tech to escape with a 73-68 win in a night where K-State led nearly six minutes more than the Red Raiders.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
KBTX.com

Aggies Split Doubleheader vs. Penn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies split Sunday afternoon’s doubleheader with the Penn Quakers with a 5-0 win in the opening game and an 8-5 loss in the nightcap on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park. In the lid lifter, Micah Dallas dominated as the Maroon...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Oklahoma Daily

OU baseball: Sooners' Chazz Martinez named Big 12 Pitcher of the Week after 14-strikeout performance

Oklahoma redshirt sophomore pitcher Chazz Martinez was named Big 12 Pitcher of the Week and one of Collegiate Baseball Newspaper’s national players of the week on Monday. Martinez is coming off a shutout performance against Northwestern State on Sunday. The left-hander struck out 14 batters in seven innings, allowing only three hits and a walk. His 14 strikeouts were the most by a Sooners pitcher since Levi Prater struck out 15 in 2019 against Missouri State.
COLLEGE SPORTS
North Platte Telegraph

Despite being swept by TCU, NU is 'a heck of a lot closer than where we were two weeks ago,' Bolt says

ARLINGTON, Texas — The late-inning momentum was flowing Nebraska’s way in Sunday’s Game 3 baseball matchup with No. 17 TCU. The Huskers loaded the bases in the ninth inning with two outs, but a bang-bang call at first base didn’t go their way, allowing the Horned Frogs to complete a three-game sweep at Globe Life Field with a 5-3 win.
ARLINGTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wichita State Shockers#Texas A M#College Baseball#Bobcats#Texas A M Corpus
FOX 44 News

Baylor Baseball Splits Doubleheader, Takes Series Over No. 23 Duke

Baylor University Press Release By: Max Calderone WACO, Texas – Baylor baseball (3-4) split its doubleheader with No. 23 Duke (4-3) on Sunday at Baylor Ballpark, clinching a series win over the ranked Blue Devils in the process. The Bears’ offense exploded for a 12-3 win in game one of the twin bill, but later came up short in a […]
WACO, TX
Daily Nebraskan

Nebraska baseball falls in series sweep to TCU

The rough start to the season continued for Nebraska baseball, dropping the final game of the series 5-3 to No. 17 TCU. TCU started strong offensively in the game, putting its first two runners on base. Freshman first baseman David Bishop drove the first run of the game home on a right field single, putting TCU up 1-0 with his fourth RBI of the weekend.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
KFH Sports Radio

KFH Sports Radio

Kansas City, KS
430
Followers
1K+
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Kansas City, including the Chiefs, Royals and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/kfh

Comments / 0

Community Policy