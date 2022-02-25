Glenn H. Carpenter, 87

Herman Guy Smith, Jr., of Lakeland, FL, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, February 12, 2022. He was 80 years old. Guy was born May 22, 1941, in Gulf Hammock, FL to Herman Sr. and Irene Smith. He graduated top of his class from Chiefland High School in 1958 at the age of 16. As an active young man, he played football, basketball, baseball and loved fishing with his father throughout the abundant Florida fishing holes near his childhood home. He attended Florida State University and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Criminology and Corrections. After college, he began work as a juvenile counselor in Tampa, FL, where he met and married Linda Creighton Smith in 1963. They moved to Oxford, Mississippi, where he earned his Juris Doctorate degree from Ole Miss Law School. Following graduation, they moved back to Tampa, FL, and then to Lakeland, FL in 1973 with their three loving children Beverly, Brad, and Jennifer. After practicing law for several years, Guy founded his own successful law practice, and began several entrepreneurial ventures including retail stores, multiple land development projects (office and retail), and two daycare centers.

