ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Glenn H. Carpenter, 87

By Funeral home named below
LkldNow
LkldNow
 4 days ago

A true Patriot Glenn H Carpenter, 87 went to be with our Lord on President’s Day, February 21, 2022 after an extended illness. He was the son of Miles H and Marguerite Royer Carpenter of Bartow FL. He was born on October 27,1935. Glenn was a graduate of...

www.lkldnow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
LkldNow

Robert “Bobby” McMullen, 74

Robert McMullen passed away on February 19th, 2022, at the age of 74. He lived in the Medulla Community of Lakeland for over 56 years. He lived on the same dirt road the entire time, only moving from his parents’ house to a house next door. In the last weeks of his life, his close family surrounded him with an outpouring of love and support.
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Read It in the Morning Paper: Paramedics, History, Cupcakes

PARAMEDICS: Polk Fire Rescue is dealing with a paramedic shortage by offering signing bonuses of up to $8,000 and tuition for training. (Subscribers-only story) | Employment info. HISTORY: The organization working to build an African American Historical Museum in Lakeland would like to speak with descendants of the at least...
FACEBOOK
LkldNow

John Joseph Callahan, 76

John Joseph Callahan was born in Oakland, California, on June 27, 1945, to Frank Callahan and Mary Callahan Ryan-Pardini, and passed into the Presence of God on February 15, 2022. John was a radioman in the United States Navy, receiving an honorable discharge. He returned to school, earning a degree...
LAKELAND, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Englewood, FL
City
Sydney, FL
Florida State
Florida Obituaries
Lakeland, FL
Obituaries
City
Lakeland, FL
City
Bartow, FL
LkldNow

Herman Guy Smith Jr, 80

Herman Guy Smith, Jr., of Lakeland, FL, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, February 12, 2022. He was 80 years old. Guy was born May 22, 1941, in Gulf Hammock, FL to Herman Sr. and Irene Smith. He graduated top of his class from Chiefland High School in 1958 at the age of 16. As an active young man, he played football, basketball, baseball and loved fishing with his father throughout the abundant Florida fishing holes near his childhood home. He attended Florida State University and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Criminology and Corrections. After college, he began work as a juvenile counselor in Tampa, FL, where he met and married Linda Creighton Smith in 1963. They moved to Oxford, Mississippi, where he earned his Juris Doctorate degree from Ole Miss Law School. Following graduation, they moved back to Tampa, FL, and then to Lakeland, FL in 1973 with their three loving children Beverly, Brad, and Jennifer. After practicing law for several years, Guy founded his own successful law practice, and began several entrepreneurial ventures including retail stores, multiple land development projects (office and retail), and two daycare centers.
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

New Sculptures Being Installed for Annual Outdoor Competition

Two striking red sculptures were recently installed on opposite ends of the Lemon Street Promenade in downtown Lakeland. The 400-pound, 9-foot-long “Red Buffalo” by James Futral of Fort Myers anchors the promenade’s west end at Florida Avenue. Jim Galluci’s 600-pound, 10-foot-tall “Red Digital Arch” forms a portal for the promenade’s eastern edge at Massachusetts Avenue.
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Daryl Ward Named Executive Director of Polk Arts Alliance

The Polk Arts Alliance has hired former Harrison School of the Arts Principal Daryl Ward to serve as the nonprofit organization’s next executive director. The 56-year-old Lakeland resident succeeds Meri Mass, who retired as the organization’s director on Jan. 31 after serving for 12 years. He starts Wednesday.
POLK COUNTY, FL
LkldNow

Read It in the Morning Paper: Lakeland Christian School, Florida Highwaymen

LAKELAND CHRISTIAN SCHOOL plans to construct a three-story high school classroom building on the part of its campus near the intersection of Harden Boulevard and Ariana Street. The site plan for the project is under review by the city of Lakeland, and a Florida drainage permit is needed. Enrollment at the school is capped, so no increase in traffic is expected, The Ledger reports in a subscribers-only story. | Video: artist’s rendering.
LAKELAND, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summerlin High School#Marine Corps#A General Contractor#Southside Baptist Church#Formal Service
LkldNow

Barbecue: 4 Rivers Coming to Shoppes of Lake Miriam Crossing

Florida barbecue chain 4 Rivers Smokehouse plans to open its 15th location at the Shoppes of Lake Miriam Crossing, the shopping center that includes GreenWise Market and HomeGoods, Creative Loafing Tampa reports. Plans call for a 4,279-square-foot restaurant seating 87 opening later this year. Readers of Southern Living ranked 4 Rivers the top barbecue joint in the South in a 2020 poll. | Menu & prices.
TAMPA, FL
LkldNow

City Calls for a Workshop to Discuss Duck Hunting on Lakes

Lakeland city commissioners today waded into the emotionally charged issue of duck hunting on city lakes after getting emails from residents along Lake Parker who complained of recent pre-dawn shotgun blasts near their homes and a city recreation trail that skirts the lake. To the residents, hunting near neighborhoods presents...
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Dorothy S. Reinsch, 90

Dorothy S. Reinsch passed away at her home on Friday, January 7, 2022, with her two loving cats by her side. She was 90 years old, born February 24, 1931. She was born and raised in suburban Chicago, Illinois. Dorothy, a recent graduate with a degree from the University of Illinois with a Bachelor of Science in Food Science and Human Nutrition, married Robert T. Reinsch, another recent graduate as a mechanical engineer, on August 6, 1952. They lived in Oklahoma, Louisiana, and finally Florida. She was a member of Sigma Kappa sorority and Alpha Lambda Delta honor society. After moving to Lakeland, she was active with Welcome Wagon, Garden Club, and her church. She also taught migrant children before becoming a schoolteacher with Polk County. She later received a Master of Science in Science Education from Florida Institute of Technology in 1977.
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Brandon Clark Named as Third Leader of The Ruthvens in 64 Years

Joe P. Ruthven came to Lakeland from South Carolina in 1957 with his bride, the daughter of a prominent local family whose brother would someday be governor of Florida, and opened an OK Tires store on Memorial Boulevard with a partner. When OK Tires & Rubber’s corporate office determined Lakeland...
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

LkldNow

Lakeland, FL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
808K+
Views
ABOUT

Lkldnow is independent, mobile news to connect you with Lakeland, Fla. By illuminating the community, our aim is to empower Lakeland residents to become more engaged with their community.

 https://www.lkldnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy