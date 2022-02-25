ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Augusta, SC

Midland Valley, North Augusta boys fall in SCHSL quarterfinals

By Colin Cody
 4 days ago

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – With a chance at meeting in the SCHLS 4A Lower State finals, both Midland Valley and North Augusta’s season come to an end in quarterfinal round.

West Florence 59, North Augusta 58

Midland Valley 52, Wilson 74

