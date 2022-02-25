Timberwolves spoil gutsy performance from Ja Morant

For a moment, it looked like it was going to be a painful start for the Memphis Grizzlies coming out of the All-Star break.

And that would have been an understatement. Instead, it was just a loss.

Ja Morant raced down the floor in the middle of the third quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves and cut to his left, but fell to the deck in a heap while turning the ball over, grabbing at his left hip. The star point guard attempted to get up, without much success, then eventually hobbled to the bench area, where he stood for a few minutes before heading to the locker room with another non-contact injury.

The worry from Memphis fans set in quickly, and the Timberwolves, after controlling the middle quarters, went on to win Thursday, 119-114, in Minneapolis, thanks to a 23-point fourth quarter by D’Angelo Russell.

Morant returned for that final quarter, but still looked as if his hip area was bothering him. He fell to the ground on the injured area after a foul, and rolled around in pain before attempting the free throws.

He scored 10 gutsy points in the fourth quarter to keep Memphis in the game, but couldn’t do enough to keep up with the scoring onslaught from Russell, who finished with a season-high 37 points.

All-Star break rust

The rust was apparent. Both teams went nearly two minutes without scoring a basket to start the game.

Steven Adams missed two layup attempts, including an airball on a scoop shot, Morant missed two gimmes and Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns clanged early tries.

An alley-oop pass from Morant to Ziaire Williams finally broke the drought after eight straight misses or turnovers. That flipped the on-switch for the Grizzlies to resume their highlight-heavy style — bad news for Minnesota.

Williams caught another alley-oop lob from De’Anthony Melton in transition, then a one-handed, football-style pass from Adams for two more scores. The rookie scored 11 points in the first quarter alone to lead all scorers.

Morant, after missing his first three shots, got back to his usual self with a behind-the-back dribble to split a double team and nifty footwork to get on the board with a make.

Despite the slow start, Memphis scored 31 points in the first quarter, its 12th straight game reaching 30 or more in the opening quarter. The Grizzlies rank first in the league in average first-quarter points (29.4).

JJJ power

Another good sign for the Grizzlies in the first half: Jaren Jackson Jr., who entered averaging 15.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.0 blocks against the Timberwolves this season, flexed his muscle and looked refreshed.

Jackson swatted two floater attempts with power and bullied his way into the lane to get to the free-throw line three times.

It was a night in which the Grizzlies needed his aggressiveness because the shots simply wouldn’t go down. They shot just 35% in the first half and 31% from beyond the arc.

Morant had two floaters in the second quarter go halfway down and rattle out. He made up for it with a circus up-and-under layup plus the foul, but shot just 4-for-12 in the first two quarters, missing shots that he usually makes.

After the quick start, the Grizzlies slowed down significantly in the second quarter, scoring just 25 points. Minnesota closed a 15-point deficit to tie the game at 52, and repeatedly found Towns in the paint for scores while Jackson rested on the bench.

So a game that initially looked like it could be a Memphis romp instead shifted to a physical battle. After outscoring Minnesota 11-1 in transition — the Grizzlies’ strength — in the first quarter, they were held scoreless in that area in the second.

Closing it out

The Grizzlies pounded the offensive glass to stay in the game despite another offensive onslaught from Minnesota, and Towns in particular, in the third quarter.

The Minnesota big man scored 22 points, his 11th straight game of 20 or more points against Memphis.

Seventeen offensive rebounds through the first 30 minutes of play by Memphis kept the score within one possession, despite the continued shooting struggles.

The physical battle continued late into the fourth quarter — there were 11 lead changes and 16 ties — until eventually Russell became too much for the Grizzlies to counter.

The Timberwolves guard scored at every level and was unstoppable down the stretch. Entering Thursday, he had already posted scoring nights of 30, 29 and 28 in the previous three matchups between the two teams.

The loss is just the fourth time this season the Grizzlies have lost two or more games in a row.