ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

F1 drivers optimistic that new cars will improve racing

By TALES AZZONI
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0psNjG_0eOai35R00
1 of 3

In a sign Formula One may have gotten it right with its regulation changes to improve racing, drivers gave mostly positive reviews of the series’ new generation of cars after the first few days of preseason testing.

F1 implemented major changes to try to allow cars to run closer to each other and increase the numbers of overtakes on the track.

“I have been following a few cars, it seems a little bit easier to stay behind,” defending world champion Max Verstappen said. “At least you don’t have these weird corners where you suddenly have understeer or a mass of oversteer. I don’t expect it to be fully gone where you can follow (right behind) the rear diffuser — at least not at the speeds we are still doing in F1 — but it all seems a bit more under control.”

The new cars have revamped rear and front wings, as well as new floors, designed to improve the handling when drivers are close to each other. The older cars used to lose downforce — and their ability to go through turns faster — the closer they got to the cars ahead. Drivers had to be much faster than those ahead of them to be able to make clean passes.

They often tried to test the effects of the changes during the first days of testing in Barcelona by following other cars closely at the Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit.

“We did that on purpose, obviously,” Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz said. “I can tell you I already felt some differences. It’s pretty obvious already, and I’m relatively positive about it. I’m optimistic that it’s going in the right direction.”

The new cars have shown great handling on high-speed corners compared to the old ones, despite being considerably heavier.

Drivers did notice a side effect of the new changes as the new floors designed to increase downforce made the cars bouncier on straightaways.

“They bounce around a bit, and they are a little bit stiff, so it is a bit more vicious inside of it,” Williams driver Alex Albon said. “You are moving around, you are feeling everything. But at the end of the day, they’re quick and everyone’s done a great job.”

In 2017, F1 had already introduced design changes that made cars wider and faster to try to make the series more exciting. The regulation changes this season, which also include bigger tires and a new type of fuel, are the most drastic in the sport since the turbo-hybrid era began in 2014.

Friday is the final day of testing in Barcelona. Three more days are scheduled for March 10-12 in Bahrain ahead of the F1 season opener on March 20 at the same location.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

Comments / 0

Related
MotorAuthority

Ford Ranger Raptor, Mercedes-Benz AMG C43, Andretti F1 team: Today's Car News

The new Ford Ranger Raptor is finally here, and it's even better than we had expected. The high-performance mid-size pickup truck is due on sale in the U.S. in 2023, packing a 10-speed automatic, full-time four-wheel-drive system, and 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 power. Mercedes-Benz has just redesigned the C-Class, and our...
CARS
Motorsport.com

The standout design elements from the new AlphaTauri F1 2022 car

And while AlphaTauri elected to go down the Haas route and only reveal some digital renders, what we can see already points to the AT03 having some design individuality thanks to several distinctive design elements. First up, the nose and front wing interact in a very different way to the...
CARS
Motor1.com

Colin McRae's 2001 Ford Focus WRC Car Headed To Auction

When someone mentions Colin McRae, most people associate him with Subaru. After all, McRae clinched his title with the Impreza way back in 1995. The Scottish rally champ also had several fruitful seasons with Subaru, finishing second in the 1996 and 1997 title races. Gallery: Colin McRae's 2001 Ford Focus...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Hyundai and Toyota call for changes to WRC hybrid regulations

Both manufacturers were forced to retire cars involved in the battle for victory at last weekend’s Rally Sweden after suffering failures with the control hybrid unit. Under the current FIA regulations surrounding the new hybrid component, drivers and teams are unable to continue if warning lights appear, or if there is an absence of active lights on a hybrid unit, even if the car can still operate using its internal combustion engine.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Verstappen
CAR AND DRIVER

Next-Gen Lexus RC Will Be Developed alongside GT3 Race Car

Toyota Racing Development president David Wilson said that the next-generation Lexus sports coupe will be developed with GT3 racing in mind from the start. The current Lexus RC F GT3 race car was created as an “afterthought,” hampering its on-track abilities. Wilson hinted that the car will be...
CARS
CNET

Best electric cars and EVs for 2022

If you're ready to shop electric cars, you're in the right place. Our editors have driven nearly every new EV that's currently on sale, and we'd love to help steer you in the right direction. After all, it's not just Tesla selling EVs these days. There are various kinds of electric cars, and some may suit you better than others. But how are you supposed to choose the best one?
CARS
CNET

2023 Nissan Z Is Here To Battle Toyota's Supra

It's an unexpectedly great time to be a fan of Japanese sports cars. The Toyota Supra is back, the Mazda MX-5 Miata is as wonderful as ever, you can buy a new Civic Type R at your local Honda store, and the Subaru BRZ and Toyota 86 twins are not only available, they've just been reinvigorated. And now, as seen in the automaker's star-studded Super Bowl LVI ad, this 2023 Nissan Z should give enthusiasts yet another solid choice in this unexpectedly bustling segment when it goes on sale this spring.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#The New Cars#The Cars#F1#Ferrari
CarBuzz.com

2022 Toyota Tundra Hybrid

The all-new Toyota Tundra Hybrid pickup truck is a vast improvement over its predecessor. It looks better, has a thoroughly modernized interior, and is more capable than before. But perhaps the most significant update is the addition of a new hybrid powertrain known as i-Force Max. Producing 437 horsepower and 583 lb-ft of torque, it goes up against the Ford F-150 PowerBoost V6 hybrid. The Toyota is a little more powerful, but Ford's hybrid truck starts at a lower price. Still, it's the best combination of power and efficiency we've seen in Toyota's full-size truck.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Ford Ranger Raptor, Mercedes-Benz AMG C63, Morgan Super 3: This Week's Top Photos

The new Ford Ranger Raptor was revealed this week, and it's even better than we had expected. The high-performance mid-size pickup truck is due on sale in the U.S. in 2023, packing a 10-speed automatic, full-time four-wheel-drive system, and 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 power. Also revealed this week was a new...
CARS
Motor1.com

Mercedes-AMG SL 43 Reportedly Coming With Four-Cylinder Engine

When Mercedes-AMG introduced the new SL in October last year, it only showed the "55" and "63" versions powered by a V8. It looks as though an entry-level variant is coming soon as Mercedes-Benz Passion Blog reports a "43" flavor is right around the corner. It’s said to get round tailpipes, which could be shared with the plug-in hybrid model as prototypes of the electrified roadster have been seen with this setup.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
electrek.co

Renault’s Mégane E-Tech: a seductive bet on the EV future

Renault’s new 100%-electric Mégane E-Tech is the French company’s non-hedged bet it can convince drivers they’ve nothing to lose in swapping their traditional ICE rides for modern a EV – and gain considerable performance, cost, and flair advantages in the bargain. A day test driving the car on the roads of southern Spain suggests the company stands a good chance of winning that wager and setting some standards for European EV development as it does.
CARS
ESPN

Alfa Romeo reveals 2022 car livery

Alfa Romeo has revealed a striking new take on its traditional Formula One colours for the new season. Alfa Romeo's C42 car made its debut this week during F1's first preseason test running a black and white camouflage livery. On Sunday it revealed its new look for the coming season.
MOTORSPORTS
MotorAuthority

2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG C43 spy shots and video

Mercedes-Benz has a redesigned C-Class coming to showrooms shortly as a 2022 model, and once again the nameplate will offer high-performance versions developed by Mercedes-Benz AMG. Our latest spy shots show a prototype for the new C43. It should debut any month now, and should arrive in showrooms later this...
CARS
Ars Technica

The 2022 Volkswagen Golf R looks staid, drives like a hooligan

In the past, the arrival of a new generation of Volkswagen Golfs would be big news. But VW's post-dieselgate pivot to electrification and the advent of its new purpose-built EVs, together with a global pandemic and ongoing supply chain problems, have all conspired to take a little wind out of those sails. And sales.
CARS
Motor1.com

Mazda Says It Wants To Evolve Into Fully Fledged Luxury Brand

Why does it seem like more and more automakers are aspiring to become luxury brands? The answer is simple – higher profit margins. It's not all about who sells the most cars as accountants will tell you the money made with each vehicle delivered is just as important. Case in point, Mazda has been gradually moving upmarket with its latest products and will kick things up a notch with a new wave of RWD-based models.
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

Aston Martin Reveals Vantage And DBX Formula 1 Safety Cars

Aston Martin's involvement in Formula One has been a significant part of its recent restructuring headed by Chairman Lawrence Stroll. The team hasn't been a front-runner of the motorsport with it closing the 2021 season's constructor standings in seventh position, behind more experienced teams such as Mercedes, Red Bull, and Ferrari. Still, it's good to see the iconic brand with a rich motorsport history battling it out in the top tier of motorsport.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorious

2017 Porsche Macan Is A Mean Green SUV

This May look like a rich soccer mom car but under the hood is pure power!. Like many of the world's automotive manufacturers, German engineers have begun focusing on more prominent family-oriented SUVs and trucks over the traditional four-door and two-door car. You could argue that this is due to a growing number of younger people starting families and needing more space or a greater need for higher passenger capacity due to an increased focus on socialization. Whichever theory you desire, it's safe to say that SUVs are typically not the most exciting vehicles in the world. That was until Porsche stepped into the game with an industry-changing legend that would soon set a president for high horsepower and excellent handling in a crossover platform.
CARS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

776K+
Followers
396K+
Post
346M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy