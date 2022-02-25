ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Ukrainian family flees to Indiana ahead of Russian invasion

WTHR
WTHR
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

KYIV CITY, Ukraine — A missionary family working in Ukraine has fled the worsening conditions around Kyiv, taking refuge with friends in Indiana. The invasion, explosions and air raid sirens are frightening to watch, but imagine what it's like for the people who live in Ukraine. People like...

www.wthr.com

Comments / 44

Gayle Leonard
4d ago

Thank GOD I pray for all people in Ukraine🙏❤️🇺🇦 GOD Please watch over the people of Ukraine keep them safe out of Harm

Reply(2)
29
Rick J Desloover
4d ago

what happened to staying and fighting for your country these people want aid an troops from America but are unwilling to fight themselves

Reply
11
George David Crain
4d ago

welcome to indiana I hope you have a good stay and I hope my government will do more to protect the freedom and soverinty of your country it it's great time of trial.

Reply
10
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
State
Indiana State
Daily Beast

Putin Finally Cops to Dead Russian Troops in Ukraine

Moscow has publicly acknowledged that Russian troops have been killed in action in Ukraine, marking the first time the Kremlin has admitted to casualties among its army since President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of the neighboring country on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, there are killed and injured among our comrades,” Igor...
POLITICS
WCBD Count on 2

Gov. McMaster: Russian attack on Ukraine highlights need for stronger cybersecurity

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Local, state, and federal leaders are discussing South Carolina’s cybersecurity defense as the crisis in Ukraine is unfolding. State leaders, cadets and cybersecurity industry professionals are looking at the strengths and resiliency of South Carolina’s cybersecurity protection while addressing areas where improvements can be made. Tensions continue to rise hours after […]
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#International Adoption#Missionary#Ukrainian#Russian#Christian
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine’s President Zelensky Slams Biden for Watching ‘From a Distance’ While Putin Closes In

The president of Ukraine feels abandoned. In a video statement posted early Friday morning, President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to call out President Joe Biden and other western allies for not doing enough to stop Russia’s all-out assault on his nation. “This morning, we are defending our country alone,” said the Ukrainian president. “Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance.” He added: “Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved.” However, he did thank some people for their courage and support—the protesters who took to the streets of Russian cities Thursday to voice their opposition to Putin’s invasion. "To all the citizens of the Russian Federation who went out to protest, I want to say: we see you,” said Zelensky. “This means you heard us. This means you are starting to believe us. Fight for us, fight against the war.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Russia
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

'It would mean the US military shooting down Russian planes': Psaki slaps down calls for a no-fly zone over Ukraine as Zelensky pleads with US to impose one and says 'our allies must also do their part'

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki rejected calls Monday for the U.S. to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine by citing the risk it could draw the U.S. in a direct conflict with nuclear-armed Russia. Psaki was asked about the proposal in an interview with MSNBC following reports that Ukrainian...
MILITARY
WRBL News 3

Fort Stewart troops deploying amid Russia-Ukraine crisis

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The bulk of 7,000 troops being deployed to fight in the Russia-Ukraine crisis will come from Fort Stewart, according to a senior defense official. The U.S. is deploying the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division. “You all saw the president talk about additional U.S. forces to Europe,” said Pentagon […]
FORT STEWART, GA
Reuters

Americans, Canadians answer Ukraine call for foreign fighters

Feb 28 (Reuters) - A Texas software developer and a cook in British Columbia are among dozens of Americans and Canadians answering Ukraine's call for foreign volunteers to fight Russia's invasion. With their governments refusing to send troops to Ukraine out of fear of sparking a world war, Americans and...
MILITARY
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Indianapolis local news

 https://www.wthr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy