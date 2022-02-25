ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Breaking down the Russia-Ukraine conflict

By Shaquira Speaks
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EfnTg_0eOahgGc00

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — “Well the conflict goes back a long time and there are many dimensions to it,”

Gordon Smith, a former distinguished professor at the University of South Carolina says several independent republics with the Soviet Union became independent countries when the USSR broke up in 1991.

Ukraine and Russia were just two of those republics.

He says a lot of ethnic regions of Russia are defined in terms of ethnicity.

During soviet times, the government in Moscow was powerful enough to keep ethnic rivalries down.

“After the Soviet Union broke up then we began to see some of the ethnic tensions break out and some of those do focus on Ukraine,” Smith says.

He says since the breakup of the Soviet Union, Ukraine has tried to lean toward Europe, NATO, and the U.S.

But for the last 20-25 years, Russia has worked to prevent that out of fear of its own national security.

“U.S. missiles that are under NATO authority could be positioned in Ukraine that could be capable to strike anywhere on Russian territory. They saw that as much of a threat as what back during the Kennedy administration, we felt threatened if the Russians were going to put missiles in Cuba that could fire on the united states and hit from New York City down to Miami.”

And now under Vladmir Putin, it’s only gotten worse,

“He exaggerates the likelihood of any of that ever happening that we would, well first of all NATO is not going to let Georgia or Ukraine into NATO anytime soon, and we’ve been saying that loud and clear but Putin doesn’t believe it or he doesn’t want to believe it so he can use it as an excuse for doing what he wants to do.”

Comments

Fox 46 Charlotte

