The Bulls are hoping to inch a step closer to full health next week with some good news on Alex Caruso getting the use of his broken right wrist. Caruso has been out since hitting the floor hard after a flagrant foul by Milwaukee's Grayson Allen on Jan. 21. Getting back in time for next Friday's rematch against the Bucks may not be realistic, but coach Billy Donovan thinks Caruso will be back in game shape quickly.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO