Women’s Basketball: Virginia, on Senior Night, loses 68-57 to #18 North Carolina

Old Dominion University football hosts Virginia Tech on Friday, Sept 2 at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium to highlight its 2022 schedule. “I am confident that Monarch Nation shares my excitement and pride for what is, without a doubt, the best football schedule in our program’s history. Coach Rahne and his staff continue to build and grow our program to national prominence, similar to the stature of our academic programs and research efforts,” ODU President Brian O. Hemphill said. “The 2022 schedule is yet another positive step forward in our pursuit of becoming one of the nation’s elite college football programs. I look forward to experiencing a sold out S.B. Ballard Stadium for each and every home game this fall. It is a great time to be a Monarch! GO MONARCHS!”

NORFOLK, VA ・ 3 HOURS AGO