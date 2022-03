He was known for his high-knee running style, tireless work ethic, team-first mentality, big eyes, and an even bigger heart. He is also known as one of the greatest running backs from the decade of the 1980s. Roger Craig made a huge mark on the San Francisco 49ers, and the NFL. In 1985, Craig became the first player in NFL history to have 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in the same season. He was a three-time Super Bowl Champion, played in five NFC Championship Games, and was the first player in league history to score three touchdowns in one Super Bowl (Super Bowl XIX).

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO