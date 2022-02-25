ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Indian police arrest former official at top bourse NSE - source

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

MUMBAI, Feb 25 (Reuters) - India’s federal police arrested a former senior official at the country’s largest stock exchange, a police source said on Friday, as part of an investigation into alleged corporate governance lapses at the bourse.

Anand Subramanian, a former top adviser to the National Stock Exchange’s (NSE) former CEO Chitra Ramkrishna, was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with a 2018 case involving allegations the bourse provided some high-frequency traders unfair access to speed up algorithmic trading, the source said. (Reporting by Aditya Kalra and Abhirup Roy; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

India police ratchet up pressure on top bourse NSE after yogi saga

NEW DELHI, Feb 22 (Reuters) - India's federal police have questioned the former CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and her adviser as part of an investigation into suspected corporate governance lapses at the country's biggest bourse, a police source said on Tuesday. Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) police...
INDIA
Reuters

Liberal Russian radio station is taken off air - editor

MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - Russian radio station Ekho Moskvy was taken off air on Tuesday, its editor Alexei Venediktov said, in a blow to one of the few remaining liberal media that the Kremlin has tolerated until now. The move came shortly after the prosecutor general's office demanded that...
EUROPE
Reuters

Kazakh CPC oil caught in Russian export problems, traders say

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - A huge pipeline shipping oil from Kazakhstan to world markets, know as CPC, has been caught in Russian sanctions problems in recent days as buyers avoid its oil because of mixture with Russian grades and loadings from a Russian port, traders said. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov Editing by David Goodman )
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Russian oil firms move bank accounts to keep business running- sources

MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - Some Russian oil companies have stopped banking with sanctioned lenders including VTB and Sberbank and switched to those that do not face restrictions, including Rosbank, Unicredit and Raiffeisen, five people familiar with the matter told Reuters. The United States sanctioned five major Russian banks, including...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian#Nse#Federal Police#Cbi
Reuters

EU nations considering banning Russian ships from ports - officials

LONDON/COPENHAGEN/PARIS, March 1 (Reuters) - European Union countries are considering a ban on Russian ships entering the bloc's ports, aiming to tighten sea restrictions after a halt on air traffic, European officials say, a step that would further hamper Russia's commercial shipments. Britain already decided on Monday to deny entry...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
India
Place
Mumbai
BBC

UK's most wanted woman Sarah Panitzke arrested in Spain

A fraudster dubbed the UK's most wanted woman has been arrested in Spain after nearly a decade on the run. Sarah Panitzke, 47, disappeared in May 2013 while on trial over her part in laundering cash from a £1bn mobile phone tax scam. She was arrested while walking her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Reuters

337K+
Followers
289K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy